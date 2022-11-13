Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Live Updates

Follow along for live updates for the Auburn football game vs Texas A&M.

Auburn (3-6) is set to do battle with Texas A&M (3-6) under the lights in Jordan-Hare. 

The Tiger Walk was full of excited fans anxious to see Coach Carnell Williams leading the Tigers at home for the very first time. 

You can feel the vibes around campus; Jordan-Hare is going to be electric this evening. 

Both the Tigers and Aggies will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak in this ball game. 

Pregame Notes

Jeremiah Wright

Jaylin Simpson and Cayden Bridges are listed as Auburn’s starting safeties.

Alex McPherson is officially listed as the starting kicker.

Evan McGuire will share a role in kickoff duties.

Texas A&M star running back Devon Achane will be inactive in this game. 

Freshman DB Austin Ausberry will wear the number 12 in the game against Texas A&M. 

John Cohen

John Cohen before the Texas A&M game.

Recently hired Athletic Director John Cohen took part in the Tiger Walk today. Everyone who has met him so far has really liked him. 

Auburn Lines via Prize Picks

Auburn vs Texas A&M props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 162.5 Pass Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 213.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 0.5 INTs Thrown

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 77.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 92.5 Combined Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 0.5 Rush TDs

Series History

Auburn is 8-12 all-time against Texas A&M, with a majority of these games coming after the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Their first matchup was October 21st, 1911, a 16-0 Texas A&M victory in Dallas, Texas. The teams played one more matchup, a 36-16 Auburn loss on January 1st, 1986 in Dallas prior to A&M joining the conference.

How to Watch

Auburn kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30PM in Jordan-Hare Stadium. the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with the Auburn Tigers Radio Network beginning pregame coverage at 3:25.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Carnell Williams
Football

LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Live Updates

By Andrew Stefaniak
NCAA Football- Texas A&M at Auburn 2022_11-12-2022_18500
Football

PHOTOS: The best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Texas A&M game

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams recruiting during the Central Phenix City vs IMG Academy game.
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Texas A&M

By Lindsay Crosby
Wendell Green celebrating vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

The best photos from Auburn basketball's win against South Florida

By Zac Blackerby
Anna Marie Mayes of Auburn Equestrian
News

Auburn Equestrian Outlasts Texas A&M 10-6

By Auburn Elvis
Chris Moore dunks vs South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

Auburn fans unleashed the memes after the Tigers beat USF

By Andrew Stefaniak
Zep Jasper defending South Florida for Auburn Basketball.
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 67-59 win vs South Florida

By Jeremy Robuck
Allen Flanigan defends South Florida for Auburn basketball.
Basketball

WATCH: Allen Flanigan slams it down to add to the Tiger lead

By Andrew Stefaniak