LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs. Texas A&M Live Updates

Auburn (3-6) is set to do battle with Texas A&M (3-6) under the lights in Jordan-Hare.

The Tiger Walk was full of excited fans anxious to see Coach Carnell Williams leading the Tigers at home for the very first time.

You can feel the vibes around campus; Jordan-Hare is going to be electric this evening.

Both the Tigers and Aggies will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak in this ball game.

Pregame Notes Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Jaylin Simpson and Cayden Bridges are listed as Auburn’s starting safeties. Alex McPherson is officially listed as the starting kicker. Evan McGuire will share a role in kickoff duties. Texas A&M star running back Devon Achane will be inactive in this game. Freshman DB Austin Ausberry will wear the number 12 in the game against Texas A&M. John Cohen Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Recently hired Athletic Director John Cohen took part in the Tiger Walk today. Everyone who has met him so far has really liked him.

Series History

Auburn is 8-12 all-time against Texas A&M, with a majority of these games coming after the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Their first matchup was October 21st, 1911, a 16-0 Texas A&M victory in Dallas, Texas. The teams played one more matchup, a 36-16 Auburn loss on January 1st, 1986 in Dallas prior to A&M joining the conference.

How to Watch

Auburn kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30PM in Jordan-Hare Stadium. the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with the Auburn Tigers Radio Network beginning pregame coverage at 3:25.

