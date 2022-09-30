Skip to main content

Scouting LSU: Derick Hall will be key for Auburn on Saturday

We get some answers from the LSU point of view.

This has a chance to be a very interesting weekend on The Plains. 

The Auburn Tigers host the LSU Tigers in Jordan Hare Stadium under the lights this Saturday night and while both teams have plenty of questions about their roster and the season ahead, LSU seems to be feeling more confident than Auburn going into this one. 

We asked five questions to LSU Country publisher Zack Nagy about the matchup from the LSU point of view and how the LSU fanbase feels about the SEC West matchup. 

It's also interesting to see which Auburn player is on the opposing team's radar going into the contest. 

Auburn Daily: Are LSU fans expecting something weird to happen in this Auburn-LSU game?

Keionte Scott vs Missouri

Zack Nagy: I think LSU fans believe if the Tigers’ offensive line can withstand this Auburn defensive front, it can go as planned. With the offensive weapons the Bayou Bengals attain, they should be able to overmatch this Auburn secondary on that side of the ball as well.

AD: How much faith does LSU have in Jayden Daniels to play in an SEC night game-type environment?

Jayden Daniels runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Lsu Vs Miss State Football V3 0934

ZN: LSU is more than confident in Daniels’ ability despite the electric atmosphere Jordan-Hare will have. Yes, it’s a larger stage than Daniels was on when in the PAC-12 last season, but his calm, cool demeanor has put this team in winning position the last few weeks. The positive trajectory should translate Saturday.

AD: Is there any discussion about Koy Moore potentially having a chip on his shoulder against his former team?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (0) catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Missouri Tigers 17-14.

ZN: Not much has been said about Koy Moore this week. This LSU wide receiver room has significant depth, and clearly would love to have Moore a part of it, but it’s understood he did what was best for his career.

AD: Which Auburn player is LSU most concerned about?

Derick Hall vs Missouri.

ZN: Derick Hall. Hall is as dominant of an EDGE rusher as there is in the country. With such a young offensive line the Tigers will roll out against Auburn, the quick, twitchy movements of Hall is a piece of his game LSU will be monitoring closely. He’s certainly someone this team is game planning for.

AD: What do you predict this game to look like on Saturday?

Bryan Harsin during warmups vs Missouri.

ZN: I believe if this LSU defense can continue trending positively, they’ll be in position to win this game. With Auburn still in search of their offensive identity, and LSU finding their defensive identity two weeks ago against Mississippi State, LSU certainly has the edge here. Offensively, if LSU can get the ball to their playmakers on quick passes while adding in the run-game for a balanced attack, LSU should be in position to come out on top and cover the spread.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates his sack during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Scouting LSU: Derick Hall will be key for Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Podcasts

Podcast: Could Auburn football see new starters vs the LSU Tigers?

By Zac Blackerby
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
Podcasts

Podcast: What should Auburn football fans know about the LSU Tigers?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin reacts after the game during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

National football writer doesn't think Auburn would be capable of luring a premiere head football coach

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) gains a first down during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022.
Football

Five stats you need to know for Auburn vs LSU

By Lance Dawe
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers mascot Mike the Tiger before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers defeat the LSU Tigers

By Cooper Posey
TJ Finley runs vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley to miss LSU game with sprain in throwing shoulder

By Lance Dawe