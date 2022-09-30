Scouting LSU: Derick Hall will be key for Auburn on Saturday

This has a chance to be a very interesting weekend on The Plains.

The Auburn Tigers host the LSU Tigers in Jordan Hare Stadium under the lights this Saturday night and while both teams have plenty of questions about their roster and the season ahead, LSU seems to be feeling more confident than Auburn going into this one.

We asked five questions to LSU Country publisher Zack Nagy about the matchup from the LSU point of view and how the LSU fanbase feels about the SEC West matchup.

It's also interesting to see which Auburn player is on the opposing team's radar going into the contest.

Auburn Daily: Are LSU fans expecting something weird to happen in this Auburn-LSU game? Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Zack Nagy: I think LSU fans believe if the Tigers’ offensive line can withstand this Auburn defensive front, it can go as planned. With the offensive weapons the Bayou Bengals attain, they should be able to overmatch this Auburn secondary on that side of the ball as well. AD: How much faith does LSU have in Jayden Daniels to play in an SEC night game-type environment? © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK ZN: LSU is more than confident in Daniels’ ability despite the electric atmosphere Jordan-Hare will have. Yes, it’s a larger stage than Daniels was on when in the PAC-12 last season, but his calm, cool demeanor has put this team in winning position the last few weeks. The positive trajectory should translate Saturday. AD: Is there any discussion about Koy Moore potentially having a chip on his shoulder against his former team? © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK ZN: Not much has been said about Koy Moore this week. This LSU wide receiver room has significant depth, and clearly would love to have Moore a part of it, but it’s understood he did what was best for his career. AD: Which Auburn player is LSU most concerned about? Eric Starling/Auburn Daily ZN: Derick Hall. Hall is as dominant of an EDGE rusher as there is in the country. With such a young offensive line the Tigers will roll out against Auburn, the quick, twitchy movements of Hall is a piece of his game LSU will be monitoring closely. He’s certainly someone this team is game planning for. AD: What do you predict this game to look like on Saturday? Eric Starling/Auburn Daily ZN: I believe if this LSU defense can continue trending positively, they’ll be in position to win this game. With Auburn still in search of their offensive identity, and LSU finding their defensive identity two weeks ago against Mississippi State, LSU certainly has the edge here. Offensively, if LSU can get the ball to their playmakers on quick passes while adding in the run-game for a balanced attack, LSU should be in position to come out on top and cover the spread.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch