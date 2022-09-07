Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation

I think the messaging from the coaching staff has been consistent on this. They like the way that Finley has led and conducted himself during the offseason.

That's at least what earned him the starting job going into the season. You have to think his leash is short though given how long it took for Finley to be named the guy.

Bryan Harsin's quote from fall camp discussing the quarterbacks stood out to me. He talked about how you know who the quarterback is whenever you walk into a room. But of course, what happens on the field is the most important.

Ashford's upside is clear. We may see him take a bigger role this week leading into the showdown with Penn State next week.