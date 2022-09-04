Skip to main content

Five winners from Auburn's week one win over Mercer

These five players looked great against Mercer.

Auburn was able to leave their week one game against Mercer with a 42 to 16 victory. 

There were some bright spots and some negatives for the Tigers in this ballgame. 

One of the biggest question marks that will be discussed throughout this week is who will start at quarterback for Auburn in week two against San Jose State. 

Let's look at five players who performed well in the Tiger's week one victory.

Robby Ashford QB

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) launches the deep pass to set up first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

After TJ Finley threw two bad picks, Robby Ashford was called upon to quarterback the Tigers. He was in the game to run the ball a few times before Finley was pulled and looked great. Ashford finished the game 4-7, passing for 100 yards. He also added 73 rushing yards on six attempts. His best throw of the day was a 56-yard dart to Ja'Varrius Johnson. 

Tank Bigsby

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

In week one, Tank Bigsby did Tank Bigsby things. He had 16 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His best run of the night was the first play out of the lightning delay, where he scampered for a 39-yard touchdown after making a fantastic cut to break free. For Auburn to be successful this season, Bigsby will have to put up big numbers, and he did just that Saturday night. 

Cam Riley

Cam Riley (13)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Cam Riley looked outstanding in this victory. He led the team with 15 tackles. He also added a quarterback hurry to his impressive week one performance. He is an excellent tackler. If he gets a hand on the ball carrier, that person is not getting past him. His six-foot-five frame has excited Auburn fans for months, so seeing him play so well made many people happy. Riley was a bright spot on a defense that looked great. 

Ja'Varrius Johnson

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) makes the reception to set the Tigers up with first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Ja'Varrius Johnson is a player that entered his name in the transfer portal but decided to come back to Auburn. He was not listed as a starter for this game but tied with Shedrick Jackson for the team-high in targets and receptions at four. He had 117 yards through the air and nine yards on the ground. Johnson also looked electric returning punts. Wide receiver was a position of question for this Auburn team so seeing a guy like Johnson come out and perform well was really exciting for what this season holds.

Jarquez Hunter

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Jarquez Hunter had a monster game against Mercer. He carried the ball eight times for 35 yards. But to go with that, he added three touchdowns. Hunter puts up a lot of weight in the weight room, and he made that clear driving through defenders into the endzone. Auburn's one-two punch of Bigsby and Hunter could go toe to toe with any running back tandem in college football. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sep 3, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) carries against the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five winners from Auburn's week one win over Mercer

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin closes out the first Tiger Walk of the season prior to the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

What Bryan Harsin said after beating Mercer in Week One

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) launches the deep pass to set up first and goal during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to the quarterback battle

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers linebacker Derick Hall (29) celebrates the sack on Mercer's quarterback at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Five takeaways from Auburn football's 42-16 win over Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter scores Auburn football's first touchdown of the season

By Lance Dawe
Kameron Brown (43)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Kam Stutts to start at right guard for Auburn vs Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Auburn football adds captain patches to jerseys of Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe

By Lance Dawe
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Bo Nix throws two first-half picks against Georgia

By Andrew Stefaniak