Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State

These five guys played well against Mississippi State.

Auburn lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime, 39-33.

The team fought hard; they just came up short, picking up their sixth loss of the season. 

Interim head coach Cadillac Williams did a heck of a job firing his players up in this ball game.

The Tigers were down big early but fought hard to the very end. Despite the loss, this was not a game for the players, coaches, or fanbase to hand their heads on. 

Let's look at five players who had good games against Mississippi State. 

Derick Hall

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics

Derick Hall had another huge game racking up eight tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hurry. Hall has been outstanding this season for the Tigers, and this game has his season sack total up to 6.5. Hall is a great leader and will make an excellent pro with how he carries himself in the locker room. The hope for Hall over these next few games is to pad his stats and continue to raise his draft stock. 

Marcus Harris

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Since transferring from Kansas, Marcus Harris has been an under the radar player that has had two great seasons for the Tigers. In the loss to Mississippi State, Harris had four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. Harris is a great role player for this Auburn team. Hopefully, an NFL team will see that and take a shot on him on day three of the draft. 

Robby Ashford

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium .Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics

Robby Ashford didn't have a great day throwing the football but was terrific on the ground. Ashford had 108 rushing yards to go along with two scores on the ground. If Ashford is the quarterback of the future, he will have to fix some things in his passing game, but his legs are a weapon. The one thing you can always count on with Ashford is there is no quit in this young man. 

Tank Bigsby

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) react with teammates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby didn't receive his normal workload in the rushing attack but was still able to gain 89 yards on 13 carries for an average of 6.8 a carry. He also had the big touchdown giving the Tigers a lead late in the fourth quarter. Bigsby has given his heart and soul to the Auburn football program. Now the hope for him is to put up monster numbers over these next three games and secure himself as a day-two pick. 

Jarquez Hunter

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Jarquez Hunter (27) dives over MSU defense during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics

Jarquez Hunter was a lot less efficient on the ground than Bigsby but was able to score a touchdown in the loss. This gives Hunter eight touchdowns on the season. He is such a strong runner; it's amazing that defenders can bring him down. While it will be a sad day when Bigsby declares for the NFL Draft Tiger, fans can rest assured that Hunter has this backfield looking good for years to come. 

