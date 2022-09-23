Five reason Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri

Five reasons Auburn wins their conference opener against Missouri
The Auburn Tigers are set to face off with Missouri this weekend in their conference opener. Auburn is 2-1 heading into week four hoping to turn things around after an ugly loss at home to Penn State.
Missouri's offense
Missouri is 2-1 this season with their only loss coming from Kansas State. Missouri’s offense relies more on their passing game rather than their running game. Their offense averages 7.2 yards per play through the air.
Missouri is also turnover prone with starting quarterback Brady Cook and backup quarterback Jack Abraham combining for five INT’s this season. If Auburn can win the turnover battle this week they will also win the game.
Auburn will adjust from last week
With Auburn coming off a loss in week three and head coach Bryan Harsin’s job being in question, you can bet that Auburn will be a completely different team than last weekend. With this being the first conference game of the season Auburn must forget about the Penn State game and move forward. The adjustments they have made in practice this week will show and set them apart from Missouri.
Missouri's defense
Missouri’s defense has allowed an average of 212 yards through the air per game. The Tigers also allow an average of 117.3 yards on the ground. With Missouri giving up these kinds of numbers, expect Auburn to take advantage of Missouri’s defense and put up numbers above the average of Missouri’s allowed yardage. This gives Auburn’s offense the opportunity to have big plays and put up a lot of points.
Missouri has not beaten Auburn since joining the SEC
Auburn has not lost to the Missouri Tigers since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. The last time Missouri knocked off Auburn was in 1973. Auburn has outscored Missouri 127-90 through three games in school history. This is not the year Missouri claims their first conference game win against Auburn.
Tank Bigsby
I know we already touched on Missouri’s defense, but Tank Bigsby alone will be the difference maker in this game. Bigsby is tied for second among FBS running backs in forced missed tackles. Bigsby has 283 yards through 38 carries and averages 6.26 yards per carry. They do not compare because Auburn's running abilities matched against Missouri’s rush defense, they do not compare. Bigsby is going to be too much for Missouri to stop.
