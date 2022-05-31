Top three 2024 LB Myles Graham enjoyed his visit to Auburn

2024 LB Myles Graham had good things to say about his Auburn visit on Monday.

Myles Graham is already on a ton of the team's radar despite being a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

The 4-star linebacker from Woodyard Academy in Atlanta, GA visited The Plains on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is a top-five linebacker in the 2024 class across all major recruiting services.

He spent some time getting to know Auburn linebacker Christian Robinson and worked on strengthening his relationship with Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

“It was great,” Graham said. “We went around to the facilities. I talked to Coach Harsin and Coach Robinson and did a photo shoot. We had a lot of fun with the coaches.”

He talked a little about his time with Coach Robinson.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” Graham said. “He definitely knows how to produce linebackers for the league. I’m excited to see what he does at Auburn. He’s just a great guy.”

Graham has a few ties to the Auburn program. His high school teammate, running back Damari Alston, has already made a name for himself on the recruiting front. His dad, Earnest Graham, played with Cadillac Williams with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Graham said he expects to be back at Auburn soon. He is excited to see what the Tigers do this season.

