Auburn football newcomers receive jersey numbers

Auburn football newcomers recieve jersey numbers
The newcomers to the Auburn football program recently received the jersey numbers they will wear this season.
This includes every member of the 2022 recruiting class, all of the transfer portal additions, and a few players who changed their number from a season ago.
The players receiving their numbers is a great indicator that we are only a few weeks away from the season.
Let's take a look at what numbers the new additions to the Auburn football team will be wearing this year.
Koy Moore
#0
Jay Fair
#5
Jeffrey M'ba
#5
Keionte Scott
#6
Austin Ausberry
#8
Dazalin Worsham
#8
Eugene Asante
#9
Robby Ashford
#9
Zach Calzada
#10
D.J. James
#10
Holden Geriner
#12
Landen King
#14 (Switched from 40)
Camden Brown
#17
Robert Woodyard Jr.
#17
Omari Kelly
#19
Caleb Wooden
#21
Damari Alston
#22
J.D. Rhym
#23
Craig McDonald
#24
John Samuel Shenker
#25 (Switched from 47)
Marquise Gilbert
#27
Powell Gordon
#31
Alex McPherson
#38
E.J. Harris
#56
Micah Riley-Ducker
#84
Enyce Sledge
#90
Morris Joseph Jr.
#91
Marcus Bragg
#98
Jayson Jones
#99
You will see many of the players on this list on the field a ton this season. Auburn brought in a very talented recruiting class as well as some instant impact transfers.
It will be a blast to see these players on the field in an Auburn uniform for the first time.
