Auburn football newcomers receive jersey numbers

The newcomers to the Auburn football program recently received the jersey numbers they will wear this season.

This includes every member of the 2022 recruiting class, all of the transfer portal additions, and a few players who changed their number from a season ago.

The players receiving their numbers is a great indicator that we are only a few weeks away from the season.

Let's take a look at what numbers the new additions to the Auburn football team will be wearing this year.

Koy Moore © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports #0 Jay Fair Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #5 Jeffrey M'ba John Reed-USA TODAY Sports #5 Keionte Scott Lance Dawe/Auburn Daily #6 Austin Ausberry Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images #8 Dazalin Worsham © Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC #8 Eugene Asante Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports #9 Robby Ashford (AP Photo/Butch Dill) #9 Zach Calzada Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #10 D.J. James © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports #10 Holden Geriner Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #12 Landen King AP Photo/Vasha Hunt #14 (Switched from 40) Camden Brown Camden Brown's Twitter page/ @CamdenBrown7 #17 Robert Woodyard Jr. © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK #17 Omari Kelly Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports #19 Caleb Wooden © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK #21 Damari Alston Rusty Mansell, 247Sports #22 J.D. Rhym Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #23 Craig McDonald © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports #24 John Samuel Shenker (AP Photo/Butch Dill) #25 (Switched from 47) Marquise Gilbert © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK #27 Powell Gordon Lance Dawe/Auburn Daily #31 Alex McPherson Alex McPherson's Twitter page/@AlexMc83 #38 E.J. Harris Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #56 Micah Riley-Ducker © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports #84 Enyce Sledge Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #90 Morris Joseph Jr. © Joe Rondone, Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal, Memphis Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC #91 Marcus Bragg Western Kentucky Athletics #98 Jayson Jones Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics #99

You will see many of the players on this list on the field a ton this season. Auburn brought in a very talented recruiting class as well as some instant impact transfers.

It will be a blast to see these players on the field in an Auburn uniform for the first time.

