Auburn football newcomers receive jersey numbers

Auburn football newcomers recieve jersey numbers

Check out what numbers the Auburn newcomers will wear.

The newcomers to the Auburn football program recently received the jersey numbers they will wear this season. 

This includes every member of the 2022 recruiting class, all of the transfer portal additions, and a few players who changed their number from a season ago. 

The players receiving their numbers is a great indicator that we are only a few weeks away from the season. 

Let's take a look at what numbers the new additions to the Auburn football team will be wearing this year.

Koy Moore

Dec 19, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (5) is tackled going out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jon Haynes (5) at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#0

Jay Fair

Jay Fair (5)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

#5

Jeffrey M'ba

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Spirit, a bald eagle, will fly her final pre-game flight and retire after the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Spirit s first football game flight was September 28, 2002.

#5

Keionte Scott

Auburn football helmet at SEC Media Days.

#6

Austin Ausberry

AUBURN, AL - AUGUST 30: Overhead view of Jordan Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

#8

Dazalin Worsham

Team Savage wide receiver Dazalin Worsham , of Trussville High School who is committed to Miami, (7) is introduced at the Under Armor All-America Game in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday January 2, 2020. Under07

#8

Eugene Asante

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Eugene Asante (7) goes after Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.

#9

Robby Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

#9

Zach Calzada

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

#10

D.J. James

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) defends against Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) during the second half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

#10

Holden Geriner

Holden Geriner at Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

#12

Landen King

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.

#14 (Switched from 40)

Camden Brown

Auburn wide receiver Camden Brown working out. This pictrue is from Camden Brown's Twitter page, @CamdenBrown7.

#17

Robert Woodyard Jr.

Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

#17

Omari Kelly

Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; General views of the stage prior to the start of the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

#19

Caleb Wooden

Auburn Tigers safety Caleb Wooden (21) drops back in coverage during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

#21

Damari Alston

Damari Alston

#22

J.D. Rhym

J.D. Rhym (5) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

#23

Craig McDonald

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Craig McDonald (27) against the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#24

John Samuel Shenker

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches a pass during warmups before the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

#25 (Switched from 47)

Marquise Gilbert

Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.

#27

Powell Gordon

Aubie the Tiger poses during pregame festivities at the Birmingham Bowl.

#31

Alex McPherson

Alex McPherson's commitment graphic shared on his Twitter page, @AlexMc83.

#38

E.J. Harris

E.J. Harris (56) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

#56

Micah Riley-Ducker

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) leads his team onto the field prior to the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston Cougars at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

#84

Enyce Sledge

Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

#90

Morris Joseph Jr.

Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Morris Joseph celebrates a sack against Navy during their game at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 26, 2019. W 28786

#91

Marcus Bragg

Auburn transfer Marcus Bragg at Western Kentucky.

#98

Jayson Jones

Jayson Jones (99)Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

#99

You will see many of the players on this list on the field a ton this season. Auburn brought in a very talented recruiting class as well as some instant impact transfers. 

It will be a blast to see these players on the field in an Auburn uniform for the first time. 

