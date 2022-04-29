Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: NFL Draft, wide receivers, and winner of the week.

MP: Zion Puckett and I have no earthly idea

ZB: I think Zion Puckett and Marquis Gilbert will be Auburn's starting safeties but I think the Tigers will play a ton of guys at DB this year.

LC: I'm going to say Zion Puckett & Cayden Bridges, simply because I believe Donovan Kaufman will continue to play the safety/nickel hybrid.

LD: Zion Puckett and Marquise Gilbert. I think Puckett is the most comfortable pick here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Cayden Bridges ends up starting over Gilbert.

RL: Zion Puckett, Donovan Kaufman

SM: Zion Puckett is probably a given due to his experience system. He's put in his time and looks ready and was a team captain in a game. Played some linebacker as well which makes him more likely to start at SS. The other spot I'd love to see Marquise Gilbert. He's got experience coming from the JUCO ranks of Hutchison CC. But It might be more likely to see probably one of the most-talked about defensive players in Colby Wooden, a last name Auburn fans should be familiar with. He's been making plays all spring and is making a strong case to take that second spot.

AS: I think it will be Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett. But I like what I have seen from Marquise Gilbert and I think he will get some good playing time. I am very excited for our safety room this year.

TL: Donovan Kaufman is the easy one here. He'll pick up where he left off last year. The other spot is tricky. Cayden Bridges, Marquis Gilbert, and Caleb Wooden will all be vying for playing time. Zion Puckett also returns from injury. Let's go with Cayden Bridges for the start here with a lot of ORs on the depth chart come game one.