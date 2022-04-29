Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: NFL Draft, wide receivers, and winner of the week.
We are all enjoying the NFL Draft while watching and waiting for some Auburn Tigers to hear their names called in the NFL Draft. We discuss this in this week's Auburn Daily Roundtable as well as some wide receivers, basketball, and winners of the week.
See below the answers from the Auburn Daily staff and this week's special guest Michael Pappas.
What is your favorite NFL draft moment from the past?
Michael Pappas: Tak McKinley with the huge picture of his grandma
Zac Blackerby: As a huge Pats fan, when Auburn drafted Jarrett Stidham, I remember freaking out. At the time we thought that was the pick to be the guys after Tom Brady, that of course didn't happen.
Lindsay Crosby: Honestly, Eli Manning looking NOT enthused at all to be a Charger, just to get traded to the Giants later in the show. It was hilarious
Lance Dawe: Gotta be when Cam Newton was drafted.
Ridge Lindsey: Cam Newton #1 overall
Scott Manings: The story of Mike Williams showing up to the Lions facility after being drafted 5th overall in 2005. A pretty normal practice, except he showed up in crutches as a practical joke. Apparently is went over well, if not for a few sudden heart attacks.
Andrew Stefaniak: Cam Newton going first overall. It was a great moment for Auburn fans and I will never forget it.
Trey Lee: The 2020 Draft was pretty wild. Seeing Roger Goodell's basement was quite interesting.
Who has more yards this season: Malcom Johnson Jr. or Tar'Varish Dawson?
MP: Malcolm Johnson Jr
ZB: Malcolm Johnson Jr. I think Dawson will have more catches but Johnson may pop a few this season.
LC: Tar'Varish Dawson, and this is based on exactly zero science but rather a vague notion of who is more likely to pop off on some Calzada/Ashford deep balls this season.
LD: I think Malcolm Johnson Jr. will end up getting a few more touches. I have faith in both of them, but give me Malcolm in the receiving yards department
RL: Dawson
SM: Tar'Varish Dawson. He has killer speed and could put up more yards one catch. He almost had a long TD in the spring game and they were manufacturing touches for him. They want to see what he can do. The scouts love him as well, complementing his ball skills and high-point as well and think he's physically ready to start right away.
AS: I think it will be Malcom Johnson Jr. The hype wants me to say Dawson, but I love what Johnson offers and I think he will have a great year.
TL: I'll go MJJ in a close one. Both of these guys are going to be big-play targets this year. I could see them both being neck and neck going into the back half of the season and MJJ getting some deep passes thrown his way in tight games.
Who do you think will start at the two safety spots this season?
MP: Zion Puckett and I have no earthly idea
ZB: I think Zion Puckett and Marquis Gilbert will be Auburn's starting safeties but I think the Tigers will play a ton of guys at DB this year.
LC: I'm going to say Zion Puckett & Cayden Bridges, simply because I believe Donovan Kaufman will continue to play the safety/nickel hybrid.
LD: Zion Puckett and Marquise Gilbert. I think Puckett is the most comfortable pick here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Cayden Bridges ends up starting over Gilbert.
RL: Zion Puckett, Donovan Kaufman
SM: Zion Puckett is probably a given due to his experience system. He's put in his time and looks ready and was a team captain in a game. Played some linebacker as well which makes him more likely to start at SS. The other spot I'd love to see Marquise Gilbert. He's got experience coming from the JUCO ranks of Hutchison CC. But It might be more likely to see probably one of the most-talked about defensive players in Colby Wooden, a last name Auburn fans should be familiar with. He's been making plays all spring and is making a strong case to take that second spot.
AS: I think it will be Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett. But I like what I have seen from Marquise Gilbert and I think he will get some good playing time. I am very excited for our safety room this year.
TL: Donovan Kaufman is the easy one here. He'll pick up where he left off last year. The other spot is tricky. Cayden Bridges, Marquis Gilbert, and Caleb Wooden will all be vying for playing time. Zion Puckett also returns from injury. Let's go with Cayden Bridges for the start here with a lot of ORs on the depth chart come game one.
Pick 5 players from the 2022 Auburn Football team and make a starting 5 for basketball (PG, SG, SF, PF, C)
MP: C: Brandon Frazier 6’7” PF: TJ Finley 6’7” SF: Landon King 6’5” SG: Cam Riley 6’5” PG: Holden Geriner OR Robby Ashford 6’3”
ZB: I'll go with what Auburn fielded in the pickup game versus the Auburn basketball walk-ons. TJ Finley, Trey Lindsey, Jalen Simpson, Brandon Frazier and Wesley Steiner.
LC: We're going small ball with this one: RHP Joseph Gonzalez at PG, owing to his ability to put the ball EXACTLY where he wants it, 3B Blake Rambusch at SG to use his speed to drive to the bucket, OF Kason Howell as a SF from range, C Nate LaRue as a PF with a bit of muscle to him, and our Thicc King 1B Sonny DiChiara at center, owing to his size and heft down low.
LD: Point guard is TJ Finley, shooting guard is Trey Lindsey, small forward is Jaylin Simpson, power forward is Desmond Tisdol, and center is Brandon Frazier.
RL: Jaylin Simpson, Trey Lindsey, TJ Finley, Dylan Brooks, Brandon Frazier
SM: Jarquez Hunter at PG. He can dunk, he can pass and has great vision.
Zion Puckett at SG. he was a two-time all-state in basketball and a great athlete.
Luke Deal at SF, He's a 6-5 monster who played in HS.
Ze’Vian Capers at PF and TJ Finley at C gives you a lot of size inside and plenty of block and rebounding ability. T.J played some in high school as well.
AS: PG Jaylin Simpson SG Desmond Tisdol SF Ze’Vian Capers PF Brandon Frazier C TJ Finley
TL: PG: Robby Ashford - The point guard position has been likened to the quarterback of the court, so let's go with our most athletic QB
SG: Malcom Johnson Jr. - The speedster would be a nightmare in fast break scenarios.
SF: Landen King - Think Kevin Durant but slightly smaller. King is athletic enough to be a force on the wing.
PF: Derick Hall - Hall would be a Draymond Green-esque undersized PF, but his athleticism would help this team tremendously.
C: Jayson Jones - At 6'6 328 lbs, he'd be a defensive nightmare.
Start, Bench, Cut: JaTarvious Whitlow, Kam Pettway, and Jarquez Hunter
MP: Start: Jarquez
Bench: Boobee
Cut: Kam
ZB: Start Hunter, Bench Pettway, cut Whitlow.
LC: Start Kam Pettway, Bench Jarquez Hunter, and Cut/Banish to the shadow realm JaTarvious Whitlow
LD: Start Kam Pettway, bench Jarquez Hunter, cut Boobee Whitlow. Pettway hand down the best of the group here.
RL: Start Jarquez, Bench Whitlow, cut Pettway
SM: Start: Kam Pettway, Bench: Jarquez Hunter, Cut: JaTarvious Whitlow.
AS: Start Kam Pettway Bench JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow cut Jarquez Hunter. Pettway and Whitlow both had really good number at Auburn that Hunter has not had yet so that why I got these guys in this spot.
TL: Start - Kam Pettway
Bench - Jarquez Hunter
Cut - JaTarvious Whitlow
Kam Pettway was an absolute force to be reckoned with when healthy. He had speed that guys his size shouldn't have. Hunter looks to be a guy Auburn can build around after Tank Bigsby departs for the draft. He will have to have a more successful back half of the season if he is going to be the guy. Whitlow wasn't terrible at Auburn, but he broke the streak of 1,000 yard rushers for the Tigers, so that's enough for me to cut him.
Who is your Winner of the Week?
MP: Roger McCreary who is either getting drafted tonight or tomorrow
ZB: Roger McCreary. He's going to be the first Auburn Tiger drafted this weekend. Huge moment for him.
LC: Closer Blake Burkhalter: 4 appearances with one win and three saves, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K
Doesn't get any more dominant than that.
LD: Lior Berman lit it up when the walk ons played the football team in pickup basketball. Huge performance in all five games.
RL: Bo Jackson
SM: Auburn Baseball C Nate LaRue turned his season around with a great week against South Carolina, hitting .500 with a HR and 5 RBIs. That paired with some great defensive lay makes him my winner of the week.
AS: Blake Rambusch. He had a great week and lead Auburn to a SEC sweep!
TL: Roger McCreary. He could be the first (and maybe only) Auburn Tiger drafted this year.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter