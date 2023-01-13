Auburn is getting a "matchup nightmare" in Nick Mardner

The Auburn Tigers recently landed Nick Mardner, a six-foot-six, 215-pound wide receiver, via the transfer portal from Cincinnati.

There is so much to be excited about with this addition for a wide receiver room that doesn't have a guy Mardner's size with his skill set.

His attributes as a wideout are so interesting. Usually, guys Mardner's size win 50/50 balls for a living. He can win 50/50 balls but can also burn defenses deep with surprising speed.

Mardner had a down year in 2021, only catching 19 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. We have seen what he can do during his time at Hawaii, so hopefully, he can be a lethal weapon for the Tigers in 2023.

Host of Locked on Bearcats Alex Frank joined Zac Blackerby of the Locked on Auburn Podcast to discuss Mardner.

Blackerby asked Frank what Tiger fans should expect from Mardner in 2023.

Here was his response:

"He's going to have to step up his game. I mean, it's the SEC. What's the SEC known for? Their corners. I mean, we've seen some very good corners come out of that conference. We've also seen some great wide receivers. I've seen receivers who are small but thick do well. There are receivers who are taller who have done well. But at the same time, it's hard to tell. Mardner is going to be a mismatch for corners in the SEC. I think he could have a better season. Yes, I say he's going to have to step up his game, but at the same time, in the SEC, you've got more opportunities because you're going to be playing against the best athletes in all of college football. I want him to do well. I wanted him to do well at Cincinnati. I'm glad he's found a place down in Auburn."

Blackerby then went on to ask Frank about how he anticipates Auburn to use Mardner.

"They tried to use him. But you have to remember the Bearcats were dealing with quarterback issues all season," he said. "He's going to be used on go balls. His first touchdown of the season was a go-ball against Arkansas in that game Labor Day weekend. He caught a fade route for a touchdown against Miami. They'll use his height in the red zone. I think at the same time, you can use him on a go route; you can use him in the red zone, you can use him on crossers. I mean, my one other concern with Nick Mardner is he drops a lot of passes. If you look at his game logs, as far as targets are concerned. He had 49 catches in 2021 with Hawaii almost 1,000 yards, but I want to see how many targets he's had in each season. I don't know off the top of my head if he only caught 50% of his targets or 75% of his targets. That's a big difference. But the ways he's going to be used are ones you would think of when you think of a guy like six-foot-six. If I had to give an NFL comparison off the top of my head, I would say Mike Williams of the L.A. Chargers. He's not as big and thick as a Mike Williams, but they're tall, and they can go up and get any ball. Mardner is going to make life easier for whoever the quarterbacks going to be at Auburn."

This type of player will be a lot of fun to watch in an Auburn uniform. Coach Freeze will find the perfect way to utilize Mardner in 2023.

This Tiger's passing attack will be scary once the Hugh Freeze offense is implemented.

