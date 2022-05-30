Skip to main content

Should Auburn Football use UCF player marketing strategies?

UCF is changing the way of marketing college football players. Could Auburn follow suit?

UCF is revolutionizing how to market its players and earn them NIL money. 

The Golden Knights are making billboards to show off some of their players around the city. 

This is really smart for UCF since when you are a 17 or 18-year-old high school recruit, those kinds of things get you excited. 

UCF even put QR codes on the backs of their spring game jerseys so the fans could scan them to find their social media accounts. These kinds of things are ingenious from a marketing perspective for recruiting. 

Players always want to play for the program that has the next best thing, and UCF is getting ahead of the competition with this. 

If Auburn were to start putting up billboards for their players, who from Auburn's current roster would get one?

Tank Bigsby

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tank Bigsby is arguably the best player on Auburn's roster, and it would make a lot of sense to have a billboard which him on it. Bigsby would be perfect to be the face of the program, especially for offensive recruits, because they will want their face on a billboard just like Bigsby. 

Derick Hall

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall is definitely the face of the defense for Auburn currently. He is a leader in the locker room and is really deserving of a billboard with his face on it. You always want to use your leaders in the locker room to brand your program, and a billboard of Hall would do that. 

Owen Pappoe

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Pappoe is a former five-star recruit who, when healthy, has had a lot of success in an Auburn uniform. Having a billboard with his face would help in recruiting. You could show highly sought-after recruits the billboard of Pappoe, and it would go a long way to getting them to choose Auburn.  

Currently, UCF is the only team doing this, and there has been no sign that Auburn is interested in following in their footsteps. 

It does seem like if Auburn were to start doing these different kinds of things to brand their players and program, it would go a long way in recruiting.

Football

By Andrew Stefaniak
