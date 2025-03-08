Auburn Football Offense Gets Way-Too-Early Projection
The Auburn Tigers still have a long way to go to announce their starters for the 2025 college football season. However, that doesn’t mean we can talk about the season ahead and who might start for the Tigers.
Based on how the team looks at this time, here is a way-too-early look at who the starters could be this fall.
Quarterbacks
The Tigers have completely overhauled their quarterback room.
Per AL.com, when looking at all these new options at quarterback, the choice is simple. The Tigers will likely start transfer quarterback from Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold. Arnold had a tough year in 2024 where he was benched in favor of Michael Hawkins Jr for two games before earning back the starting job. However, the Sooners still struggled. With Arnold coming to the Plains, he now has a bunch of supporting cast in the receiving core as well as a running back that can provide relief in various ways. Another positive for Arnold is head coach Hugh Freeze who will be an upgrade.
Two other quarterbacks could compete for the position. Former Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels isn’t expected to come until after the spring. The other is freshman Deuce Knight. Knight will likely compete with Daniels for the backup position. He may even get on the field in certain packages, but barring any disasters, it is Jackson Arnold’s job to lose.
Running Backs
For the last couple of years, the Tigers haven’t had to worry about who was starting at running back with Jarquez Hunter. Hunter has graduated and is heading to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tigers now have to find his successor. Currently, per AL.com, running back Damari Alston is the projected starter. Alston carried the ball 52 times for 276 yards and three scores in 2024.
While Alston will be the most experienced as a senior, Jeremiah Cobb returns after just 142 yards on just 29 carries. Alston also will be joined by UConn transfer Durrell Robinson.
Wide Receivers
Arguably, their best unit and biggest upgrade offensively, Auburn’s wide receivers are going to be fantastic. While they haven’t played together yet, they individually are some of the most talented receivers in the country. Per AL.com, Cam Coleman, who was the Tigers’ second leading receiver in yards, will be joined by Georgia Tech transfer Eric Singleton Jr. and Wake Forest transfer Horatio Fields. Singleton Jr. finished 2024 with 56 catches, 754 yards and three touchdowns. Fields finished 2024 with 39 catches, 463 yards and four touchdowns.
In the tight end position, the Tigers are expected to start Brandon Frazier. However, they might still go after another tight end considering it’s not their best area.
At Al.com, the Tigers have acquired a great transfer in left tackle Xavier Chaplin. Chapin transferred from Virginia Tech during the winter window. Alongside him is left guard Dillon Wade. At center is Connor Lew. At right guard is Jeremiah Wright. At right tackle, it is Izavion Miller. However, Mason Murphy transfers in for USC and will compete for the right tackle job.
With all the upgrades and new gadgets for the Tigers, it should be an exciting season in 2025. There's no doubt that they are trending upward for many sports outlets.