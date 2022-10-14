Skip to main content

Four reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat Ole Miss

Here are some reasons why Auburn can beat Ole Miss.

Auburn is looking to bounce back after an embarrassing lost  to Georgia last weekend. The Tigers are now 3-3 going into week seven against Ole Miss. It's possible for Auburn to advance to 4-3, here is why. 

Auburn's run defense

Marcus Bragg and Zion Puckett make a tackle vs Georgia.

Auburn's run defense has been decent this season and Ole miss averages 242 yards per game on the ground. Auburn's only given up 242 rushing yards or more twice this season, against Penn State and Georgia. As long as the Tigers can contain the run Ole Miss' offense will have a hard time operating. 

Ole miss is undefeated

Nov 22, 2018; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels mascot Tony the Landshark walks on the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Ole Miss is 6-0 and that sounds intimidating but the Rebels really haven't been tested this year. Ole Miss has one impressive win through six weeks when they beat Kentucky 22-19. The Rebels other five wins include Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt. 

Bryan Harsin

Bryan Harsin looks on during warmups vs Missouri.

It is no secret that Head Coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. With Auburn having a bye week the week following Ole Miss a lost this weekend could seal his fate. It may be too late already for Harsin to save his job but you can bet that he is going to do everything in his power to make the adjustments needed to beat Ole Miss. 

History

USATSI_17449786

Auburn has historically dominated Ole Miss. Auburn has won the last four matchups at Ole miss and only been beaten by the Rebels twice In the last 10 years. If that trend continues Auburn will be adding win number five to their win streak in Oxford. 

Derick Hall celebrates a sack vs Missouri.
Four reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat Ole Miss

