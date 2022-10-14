Four reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat Ole Miss
Auburn is looking to bounce back after an embarrassing lost to Georgia last weekend. The Tigers are now 3-3 going into week seven against Ole Miss. It's possible for Auburn to advance to 4-3, here is why.
Auburn's run defense
Auburn's run defense has been decent this season and Ole miss averages 242 yards per game on the ground. Auburn's only given up 242 rushing yards or more twice this season, against Penn State and Georgia. As long as the Tigers can contain the run Ole Miss' offense will have a hard time operating.
Ole miss is undefeated
Yes, Ole Miss is 6-0 and that sounds intimidating but the Rebels really haven't been tested this year. Ole Miss has one impressive win through six weeks when they beat Kentucky 22-19. The Rebels other five wins include Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, and Vanderbilt.
Bryan Harsin
It is no secret that Head Coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. With Auburn having a bye week the week following Ole Miss a lost this weekend could seal his fate. It may be too late already for Harsin to save his job but you can bet that he is going to do everything in his power to make the adjustments needed to beat Ole Miss.
History
Auburn has historically dominated Ole Miss. Auburn has won the last four matchups at Ole miss and only been beaten by the Rebels twice In the last 10 years. If that trend continues Auburn will be adding win number five to their win streak in Oxford.
