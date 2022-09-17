Skip to main content

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat Penn State

Here are five reasons why the Auburn Tigers will beat Penn State.

Auburn football heads into week three 2-0 as they get ready to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. 

Here are five reasons the Tigers will walk away still undefeated.

The wide receivers

Shedrick Jackson and John Samuel Shenker.

Auburn's wide receiver group has not been impressive through two weeks of football. Ja'Varrius Johnson leads the team with 158 receiving yards. The player with the second most is John Samuel Shenker with 64 yards, he is also the only player who has recorded a touchdown reception for the Tigers through two games. 

This is the week we see a difference in Auburn's passing game. Auburn will do different things on offense in this one. 

The atmosphere

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Trey Elston (22) and linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) celebrate with fans defeating the Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first time the Nittany Lions have ever played at Jordan-Hare Stadium. This game will be played in front of a sold-out crowd and Auburn has declared this an orange-out game. Penn State's whiteout in 2021 was impressive but perhaps Auburn will have a stronger home-field advantage in 2022. 

Auburn's defense

Coach Jeff Schmedding at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn's secondary has struggled through the first two games this season. The Tigers gave up almost 300 passing yards to San Jose State last Saturday but they still have a great defensive front compared to Penn State's offensive line. The Tigers' ability to stop the run this week is going to show, it's also going to win them a football game. 

Penn State's kicking game

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State's kicker Jake Pinegar missed a field goal and an extra point against Ohio last weekend. If Auburn's defense can stop the Nittany Lions offense and force Pinegar to attempt field goals throughout the game there is no guarantee he will capitalize on them. 

TJ Finley

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.

TJ Finley threw his third interception of the season last weekend against San Jose State and then he went on an impressive run throwing the football. Post-INT Finley went 12-15 and threw eight completions for ten yards or more. I expect Finley to show up on Saturday and make a statement that he is the guy who can go out and win big games. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Shedrick Jackson and John Samuel Shenker.
Football

Five reasons the Auburn Tigers beat Penn State

By Cooper Posey
Tank Bigsby carrying the football. John Samuel Shenker looking downfield.
Football

Speculating on Auburn's rushing attack vs the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: What is a Nittany Lion?

By Trey Lee
Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds the ball as Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) attempts to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Three of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn baseball's Karl Nonemaker
Baseball

College baseball expert recognizes Auburn assistant Karl Nonemaker

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
Baseball

College baseball expert chimes in on Auburn's tough schedule

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions mascot in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Penn State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coach Ike HilliardFirst spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn Twitter reacts to landing four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins

By Andrew Stefaniak