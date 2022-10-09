Auburn's defensive PFF Grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs
The Auburn defense started strong after a great first quarter. Then Georgia's offense started moving the ball consistently and was unable to keep Stetson Bennet and the Bulldogs out of the end zone.
The first game without EDGE Eku Letoa resulted in Auburn giving more reps to Marcus Bragg and Colby Wooden being moved around the defensive front to show his versatility. Wooden was Auburn's highest-graded defender of Auburn's 22 defensive players that saw action against Georgia.
Auburn's overall defensive grade was 58.3, the lowest of the season. Auburn's rush defense was 60.1, the tackling grade was 65.2, the pass rushing grade was 65.2, and the coverage grade was 58.1.
1. Colby Wooden
PFF Defensive grade: 72.9
2. Donovan Kaufman
PFF Defensive grade:69.4
3. Jaylin Simpson
PFF Defensive grade: 67.6
4. DJ James
PFF Defensive grade: 65.9
5. Wesley Steiner
PFF Defensive grade: 65.3
6. Cayden Bridges
PFF Defensive grade: 64.3
7. JD Rhym
PFF Defensive grade: 64.0
8. Nehemiah Pritchett
PFF Defensive grade: 63.2
9. Jayson Jones
PFF Defensive grade: 61.4
10. Hayden Bridges
PFF Defensive grade: 60.3
11. Zykeivous Walker
PFF Defensive grade: 59.7
12. Dylan Brooks
PFF Defensive grade: 59.5
13. Marcus Bragg
PFF Defensive grade: 59.2
14. Marquis Burks
PFF Defensive grade: 58.4
15. Owen Pappoe
PFF Defensive grade: 58.1
16. Derick Hall
PFF Defensive grade: 56.8
17. Keionte Scott
PFF Defensive grade: 56.3
18. Marcus Harris
PFF Defensive grade: 56.1
19. Jeffrey M'ba
PFF Defensive grade: 50.8
20. Joko Willis
PFF Defensive grade: 50.1
21. Cam Riley
PFF Defensive grade: 46.9
22. Zion Puckett
PFF Defensive grade: 35.4
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube