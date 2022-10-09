Auburn's defensive PFF Grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs

The Auburn defense started strong after a great first quarter. Then Georgia's offense started moving the ball consistently and was unable to keep Stetson Bennet and the Bulldogs out of the end zone.

The first game without EDGE Eku Letoa resulted in Auburn giving more reps to Marcus Bragg and Colby Wooden being moved around the defensive front to show his versatility. Wooden was Auburn's highest-graded defender of Auburn's 22 defensive players that saw action against Georgia.

Auburn's overall defensive grade was 58.3, the lowest of the season. Auburn's rush defense was 60.1, the tackling grade was 65.2, the pass rushing grade was 65.2, and the coverage grade was 58.1.

1. Colby Wooden Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 72.9 2. Donovan Kaufman Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade:69.4 3. Jaylin Simpson Trey Lee/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 67.6 4. DJ James Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 65.9 5. Wesley Steiner Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 65.3 6. Cayden Bridges Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 64.3 7. JD Rhym Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 64.0 8. Nehemiah Pritchett Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 63.2 9. Jayson Jones Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 61.4 10. Hayden Bridges Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive grade: 60.3 11. Zykeivous Walker Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics PFF Defensive grade: 59.7 12. Dylan Brooks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 59.5 13. Marcus Bragg Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 59.2 14. Marquis Burks Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 58.4 15. Owen Pappoe Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 58.1 16. Derick Hall Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 56.8 17. Keionte Scott Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 56.3 18. Marcus Harris Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 56.1 19. Jeffrey M'ba Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 50.8 20. Joko Willis Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 50.1 21. Cam Riley Eric Starling/Auburn Daily PFF Defensive grade: 46.9 22. Zion Puckett Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports PFF Defensive grade: 35.4

