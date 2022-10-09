Skip to main content
Auburn's defensive PFF Grades vs the Georgia Bulldogs

Against Georgia, Auburn only had one defender grade about a 70 on PFF.

The Auburn defense started strong after a great first quarter. Then Georgia's offense started moving the ball consistently and was unable to keep Stetson Bennet and the Bulldogs out of the end zone. 

The first game without EDGE Eku Letoa resulted in Auburn giving more reps to Marcus Bragg and Colby Wooden being moved around the defensive front to show his versatility. Wooden was Auburn's highest-graded defender of Auburn's 22 defensive players that saw action against Georgia. 

Auburn's overall defensive grade was 58.3, the lowest of the season. Auburn's rush defense was 60.1, the tackling grade was 65.2, the pass rushing grade was 65.2, and the coverage grade was 58.1.

1. Colby Wooden

Colby Wooden vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 72.9

2. Donovan Kaufman

Donovan Kaufman during pregame vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade:69.4 

3. Jaylin Simpson

Jaylin Simpson straps up his helmet in preparation for Auburn vs San Jose State.

PFF Defensive grade: 67.6 

4. DJ James

DJ James vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 65.9 

5. Wesley Steiner

Wesley Steiner vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 65.3 

6. Cayden Bridges

Mercer Bears wide receiver Devron Harper (1) goes up over Auburn Tigers safety Cayden Bridges (20) for the Bears first score of the game. Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

PFF Defensive grade: 64.3 

7. JD Rhym

Auburn cornerback JD Rhym pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.

PFF Defensive grade: 64.0 

8. Nehemiah Pritchett

Nehemiah Pritchett celebrates vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 63.2 

9. Jayson Jones

Jayson Jones in the huddle vs Penn State.

PFF Defensive grade: 61.4 

10. Hayden Bridges

Hayden Brice (28) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

PFF Defensive grade: 60.3 

11. Zykeivous Walker

Zykeivous Walker (3) at Auburn FB practice on Monday, March 28, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

PFF Defensive grade: 59.7 

12. Dylan Brooks

Auburn EDGE Dylan Brooks swatting at the football.

PFF Defensive grade: 59.5 

13. Marcus Bragg

Marcus Bragg after recording a TFL against Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 59.2 

14. Marquis Burks

Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Marquis Burks (92) pumps up the crowd prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Defensive grade: 58.4 

15. Owen Pappoe

Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) gets loose prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

PFF Defensive grade: 58.1 

16. Derick Hall

Derick Hall celebrates a sack vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 56.8 

17. Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott vs Missouri

PFF Defensive grade: 56.3 

18. Marcus Harris

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates his tackle for loss during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Defensive grade: 56.1 

19. Jeffrey M'ba

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba (5) celebrates on the sideline after an Auburn score during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

PFF Defensive grade: 50.8 

20. Joko Willis

Auburn Eagle Indy vs Missouri.

PFF Defensive grade: 50.1 

21. Cam Riley

Marcus Harris, Cam Riley, and Derick Hall vs Penn State.

PFF Defensive grade: 46.9 

22. Zion Puckett

Zion Puckett tackles Daijun Edwards.

PFF Defensive grade: 35.4 

