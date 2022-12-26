Podcast: Is Hugh Freeze actually Santa Claus?

Auburn football fans have already been given some great Christmas presents from new Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. Between revamping Auburn football's recruiting class, keeping Carnell Williams, and restoring general hope across the fanbase, Auburn fans have been given a lot over the past few weeks.

Hugh Freeze will bring a different perspective to the offensive side of the football. Robby Ashford or whoever will be Auburn's quarterback in 2023 will greatly benefit.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss five reasons why Hugh Freeze might actually be Santa Claus. This was recorded before Auburn landed Dillon Wade. We will discuss him on tomorrow's show.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

