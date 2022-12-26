Skip to main content

Podcast: Is Hugh Freeze actually Santa Claus?

Hugh Freeze has been giving out gifts to Auburn fans since he was hired.

Auburn football fans have already been given some great Christmas presents from new Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze. Between revamping Auburn football's recruiting class, keeping Carnell Williams, and restoring general hope across the fanbase, Auburn fans have been given a lot over the past few weeks.

Hugh Freeze will bring a different perspective to the offensive side of the football. Robby Ashford or whoever will be Auburn's quarterback in 2023 will greatly benefit.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss five reasons why Hugh Freeze might actually be Santa Claus. This was recorded before Auburn landed Dillon Wade. We will discuss him on tomorrow's show.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (7)
Football

Podcast: Is Hugh Freeze actually Santa Claus?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

What is Hugh Freeze saying in this cryptic tweet?

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) moves the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Tre White (22) during the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Deep dive into Auburn basketball heading into SEC play

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Five things that Hugh Freeze has given Auburn fans for Christmas

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) celebrates with fans after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Looking at Dillon Wade's PFF grades

By Zac Blackerby
Jayson Jones
Football

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in some offseason work

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 26, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane offensive lineman Dillon Wade (52) celebrates with fans after the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tulsa OT transfer Dillon Wade commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Ben Scott (66) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football misses out on transfer portal offensive lineman

By Lance Dawe