Podcast: Why Auburn football, Hugh Freeze has not hired any coordinators

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has not hired new coordinators for his staff. Auburn football recruiting seems to be the key concern for Hugh Freeze due to the current state of the Auburn football roster and he has an idea of who he wants to hire in time according to reports.

Auburn will lean heavily on the transfer portal over the next few weeks. Pursuing players like Javion Cohen, Ajani Cornelius, Rara Thomas, Jordan Broan, and EJ Williams will be crucial over the next few weeks for the Auburn Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery radio vet Darrell Dapprich to discuss the latest Auburn football news, coaching rumors transfer portal targets, and more.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

