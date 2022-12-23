Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football is not done building the 2023 roster

How Hugh Freeze is putting together this roster is interesting.

The Auburn football coaching staff did an incredible job flipping key targets to build the 2023 signing class. Flips like Keldric Faulk, Izavion Miller, Kayin Lee, and others have resulted in Hugh Freeze impressing a lot of the Auburn fan base and setting the Auburn Tigers up to be more successful in 2023.

Auburn football has added transfers Elijah McAllister and Rivaldo Fairweather since the transfer portal opened. It is safe to say that more transfers will start to announce their schools of choice over the next two weeks. Auburn football will still be looking for a quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football news, the 2023 singing class, the transfer portal, and other Auburn Tigers talking points.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Football

By Zac Blackerby
