Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze, ready for the early signing period

Is Auburn ready for the early signing period?

Auburn football and Hugh Freeze are getting ready for the early signing period. The Auburn Tigers seem prepared to flip Colton Hood in the coming weeks. Qua Russaw and James Smith continue to generate buzz for the Auburn Tigers. Auburn also is staying on Clemson commit Peter Woods. 

Hugh Freeze, Carnell Williams. and the rest of the Auburn coaching staff have been hitting the ground running when it comes to player acquisition. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by recruiting insider John Garcia. They discuss the latest buzz when it comes to the Auburn Tigers and Auburn football recruiting.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze, ready for the early signing period

By Zac Blackerby
War Eagle
Football

Auburn football offers Charlotte OL

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Owen Pappoe NFL Draft Scouting Report, Prediction, analysis

By Matthew Redding
Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) with offensive coordinator Phil Longo after running for a touchdown in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offensive coordinator hot board: Candidates to watch

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Pre-game huddle with Coach Carnell Williams before the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst/ AU Athletics
Football

Auburn is the top program in terms of recruiting potential

By Jack Singley
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Bryan Harsin receives first portion of buyout payment from Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Football

ESPN analyst believes one particular transfer quarterback would fit well in Hugh Freeze's offense

By Lance Dawe
Sep 16, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive coordinator Tony Gibson walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Delaware State Hornets at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football defensive coordinator hot board: An impressive list of candidates

By Lance Dawe