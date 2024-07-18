Auburn Football Preview: Quarterbacks
The bottom line for the Auburn Tigers quarterback position this fall is that it has to be more productive and consistent than it was a year ago. Heading into fall camp, Payton Thorne (6-2, 203) is back as the starter until something changes.
Quarterbacks (2023 stats)
Payton Thorne, Sr., Returning Starter (1,755 yards, 16 TDs, 10 Ints. passing. 515 yards, 3 TDs rushing)
Holden Geriner, So., Returning Backup (75 yards passing, 0 TD, 1 Int.)
Hank Brown, RFr., Returning Backup (132 yards passing, 0 TD, 0 Int.)
Walker White, TFr., No. 5 QB Nationally by 247 Sports, January Enrollee
Departures: Robby Ashford transferred to South Carolina
Strength: Starting Experience, Depth
Weakness: Overall Production
Thorne’s had a productive career overall as a two-year starter at Michigan State previously, and he’s well on pace for a 10,000-yard passing career (8,248 yards), though you wouldn’t know it based on performances in 2023 as he threw for 102 yards or less in seven of his 13 starts at Auburn.
Thorne’s best season came in his redshirt freshman year in 2021, leading Michigan State to an 11-2 season as he threw for 3,232 yards with 27 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. His primary targets that season were Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, second and sixth round NFL picks respectively. Thorne’s primary target in 2022 when he threw for 2,679 yards was Keon Coleman, also a second round NFL selection.
There’s no comparison at the receiver position when looking at Auburn’s receiving corps from 2023 and who Thorne was previously throwing to in East Lansing. Hugh Freeze and staff have made major improvements at that position with three veteran transfer as well as four talented true freshmen. Thorne’s top target from last season, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather also returns, as well as four starters on the offensive line. Performance from both offensive tackle spots figures to also have a major impact on the passing game for 2024.
Another change in the passing game will be at game planning and play calling, as Philip Montgomery’s tenure as offensive coordinator lasted just one season. Kent Austin is taking on the role of quarterbacks coach, Derrick Nix has the title of offensive coordinator, and Freeze also carries a role in his offenses. If that’s any indication, look for Auburn to call a heavy dose of RPOs and slot fades.
Behind Thorne for the Tigers heading into fall camp are three unproven backups. Sophomore Holden Geriner (6-3, 205) has thrown for all of 83 yards in seven games in his Auburn career. His game experience consists of mop-up duty, or being thrown to the wolves in situations where things weren’t going well for the Auburn offense prior to Geriner taking the field. He was a 2022 signee with the previous staff out of Benedictine Military Academy in Savannah, Ga., and has the strongest arm on the roster.
Redshirt freshman Hank Brown (6-4, 208) threw for 132 yards in the second half of Auburn’s Music City Bowl loss to Maryland last December in his only collegiate experience. He was a commit to Freeze at Liberty before Freeze took the Auburn job in late 2022.
Also in the mix is true freshman Walker White, the 5th-rated quarterback in the 2024 signing class according to 247 Sports, and the 41st-rated prospect overall.
An aspect of Thorne’s game that can’t be overlooked is his ability to run. Though nowhere near the category of athlete or runner as former Auburn greats like Cam Newton or Nick Marshall, Thorne managed 515 yards on the ground last season. His legs were a key part of the game plan in near upsets of Georgia and Alabama.
As the 2023 version of the Auburn offense sputtered most of the year, Thorne’s designed runs were more out of necessity. An ideal 2024 Auburn offense would most likely consist of Thorne staying upright. By all accounts, Geriner and White are good athletes at the quarterback position and are capable of executing in the run game should their number be called this year.
The starting job belongs to Thorne until something changes. As for the backup, none of the other three scholarships quarterbacks have done anything on the field to indicate that they aren’t capable. The backup spot figures to be an interesting race in August.
The Tigers have upgraded this offseason at every offensive position group either by another year of experience or bringing in new talent. That figures to lead to an improved passing game in 2024.