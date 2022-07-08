Skip to main content

Phil Steele believes 'Auburn is going to surprise some people'

The college football expert believes Auburn could surprise the critics this season.

The SEC West is brutal and predicting what is going to happen this season is almost impossible. 

College football expert Phil Steele, known for his preseason magazine, admitted how hard the decision was when it came to ranking the seven squads in college football's strongest division. 

Steele picked Alabama to win the SEC West and Texas A&M to finish second. After that, he had a hard time knowing where to go next according to his interview on Locked On SEC

"I could pick any of the five to be third," Steele said. "Which one are you picking last? I don't want to pick any of them last. Playing in the SEC West is just ridiculous. As it came out, I didn't pick any team last. I have two teams tied for sixth. I originally was just going to tie everyone for third. I mean, it is a wide-open race."

He touched briefly on all the schools that he had tied to finish third, including the Auburn Tigers, the Arkansas Razorbacks, and the Ole Miss Rebels. 

"I think Auburn this year has a much higher buy-in level than they did last year and they've got talent," Steele said. "I think Auburn is going to surprise some people."

Steele had LSU and Mississippi State tied to finish sixth in the SEC West. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Phil Steele believes 'Auburn is going to surprise some people'

By Zac Blackerby2 minutes ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Burkhalter
Baseball

Blake Burkhalter Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay Crosby5 hours ago
Auburn Tigers offensive line coach Will Friend during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

Auburn football is after four-star offensive tackle DJ Chester

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball games in Israel will be televised by the SEC Network

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
September 1, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) is sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive end Corey Lemonier (55) in the first half at the Georgia Dome.
Football

One source is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

By Zac BlackerbyJul 7, 2022
Jun 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets first round draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. smiles during a press conference at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

By Zac BlackerbyJul 7, 2022
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Lance DaweJul 7, 2022