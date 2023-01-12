Local Auburn radio show chimes in on Hugh Freeze's quarterback room

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers may feel better about what Robby Ashford brings to the table than many fans do.

Ashford represents a lot of upside and was not put in a situation to succeed a year ago.

On Wednesday's The Drive with Bill Cameron on ESPN 106.7, Cameron and Auburn 247's Jason Caldwell discussed the transfer quarterback situation after being asked by a caller.

Cameron responded to the caller saying, "Hugh Freeze has confidence in his ability to develop quarterbacks but I think he would also like more experience to come in and compete with the guys he has."

Caldwell chimed in with an answer that should give Auburn fans more confidence in what the quarterback room could do in 2023.

"They're confident and they really like their signee (Hank Brown)," Caldwell said. "They feel like that guy was way overlooked by most of the country and they feel like that's a guy that's going to be really good. Now, in the spring, you still have TJ Finley here. You've got some experience here. You've got Holden Geriner. Obviously, Robby Ashford - I'll tell you this. I think high Freeze looks at Robby Ashford going 'I can make a big impact on that guy.' I think Philip Montgomery says the same thing knowing that they've won with guys like that because they were able to improve them in the finer points of throwing the football."

Here's the full episode on Spotify.

