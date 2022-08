An updated look at Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

Auburn seems to finally be picking up some momentum on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers haven't struggled to pull in talent (as all of their current 2023 commitments have a composite four-star rating), but they have struggled to get bodies in the room.

At least, thus far.

Auburn picked up two commitments during Big Cat Weekend and are poised to earn a commitment form Nebraska decommit Ashley Williams and potentially flip four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley from Georgia.

Until those two things happen, or the Tigers pick up another commitment, here is what the current 2023 recruiting class looks like

Karmello English, WR (Central, Phenix City, AL) © Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 182 lbs Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 231 Natl. (No. 25 WR, No. 16 AL) On3 Ranking: Four-star, No. 145 Natl. (No. 22 WR, No. 13 AL) Rivals Ranking: Four-star, No. 123 Natl. (No. 20 WR, No. 13 AL) ESPN Ranking: Four-star, No. 71 Natl. (No. 15 WR, No. 9 AL) Jeremiah Cobb, RB (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory, Montgomery, AL) © KIrsten Fiscus / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 185 lbs Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 206 Natl. (No. 6 RB, No. 15 AL) On3 Ranking: Four-star, No. 223 Natl. (No. 12 RB, No. 15 AL) Rivals Ranking: Four-star, No. 146 Natl. (No. 3 RB, No. 16 AL) ESPN Ranking: Four-star, No. 279 Natl. (No. 21 RB, No. 18 AL) Terrance Love, S (Langston Hughes, Fairborn, GA) Lance Dawe/Auburn Daily Measurables Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 195 lbs Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Four-star, No. 245 Natl. (No. 19 S, No. 25 GA) On3 Ranking: Four-star, No. 296 Natl. (No. 27 S, No. 31 GA) Rivals Ranking: Four-star, No. 155 Natl. (No. 9 S, No. 12 GA) ESPN Ranking: Four-star, No. 284 Natl. (No. 17 S, No. 24 GA) Wikly Denaud, DL (John Carroll, Fort Pierce, FL) © RICH WEST/SPECIAL TO TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK Measurables Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 245 lbs Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Three-star, NR Natl. (No. 50 DL, No. 73 FL) On3 Ranking: Three-star, NR Natl. (No. 53 DL, No. 71 FL) Rivals Ranking: Four-star, NR Natl. (No. 32 DL, No. 67 FL) ESPN Ranking: Four-star, NR Natl. (No. 55 DL, No. 78 FL) Bradyn Joiner, OL © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Measurables Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 334 lbs Rankings 247Sports Ranking: Three-star, NR Natl. (No. 46 IOL, No. 23 AL) On3 Ranking: Three-star, NR Natl. (No. 96 IOL, No. 41 AL) Rivals Ranking: Four-star, No. 132 Natl. (No. 1 IOL, No. 15 AL) ESPN Ranking: Three-star, NR Natl. (No. 20 IOL, No. 21 AL) Class Ranking (AP Photo/Butch Dill) 247Sports Ranking: No. 69 Natl. (No. 14 SEC) On3 Ranking: No. 53 Natl. (No. 14 SEC) Rivals Ranking: No. 67 Natl. (No. 14 SEC)

May it be noted that while Auburn ranks dead last in the SEC on all three major recruiting services in terms of overall class rating (because of the lack of commitments), their average recruit rating is pretty solid (No. 15 nationally on 247Sports, No. 13 on On3, and No. 2 on Rivals).

