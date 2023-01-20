SEC Network analyst compares Robby Ashford to an NFL quarterback

The bigger winner of Hugh Freeze becoming Auburn's next coach is Robby Ashford.

There was one player invited to Freeze's introductory press conference and Ashford wanted Freeze during the entire coaching search.

He has the talent and ability. Under Freeze, he should see a better scheme, offensive line, and playmakers around him to take the next step of growing as a quarterback.

The SEC Network's Cole Cubelic discussed Ashford and his standing as Auburn's quarterback on The War Rapport.

"I do think that it's Robby's job," Cubelic said. "I think that Hugh looked at what he's capable of. I do think there are a lot of similarities between him and Malik Willis where he was when he got him and where Robby is when Hugh got him. Just from a developmental standpoint, how raw they are, what parts of their game are strengths, what parts of their game. are weaknesses."

He has the traits. There's a chance that all he needs is proper coaching and reps. He didn't get a lot of that at Oregon.

"I talked to a lot of the guys out there at Oregon when he made the announcement that he was coming to Auburn, I didn't believe, or I didn't know, how little football he actually played," Cubelic said. "I don't even mean games. I mean practice reps. He wasn't getting two and three reps consistently. That wasn't happening. Being healthy enough to go through offseason workouts from a quarterback perspective."

