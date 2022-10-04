Auburn veteran is impressed with Robby Ashford

After two starts, Robby Ashford is showing a lot of promise. His athleticism paired with his ability to lead shows just how high his ceiling could be as a quarterback.

In the loss to LSU, Ashford showed his ability to throw the football and get the ball in the hands of the Auburn pass catchers. He was 19 of 38 passing for 337 yards, two scores, and a pick.

Auburn veteran tight end John Samuel Shenker spoke highly of Auburn's new quarterback.

"We knew going into that week that we had to throw the football because Missouri really packed in the box," Shenker said on the Locked On Auburn podcast. "We knew that in order for us to be successful, we had to throw the football - and (Ashford) did a wonderful job, especially for it being his second start. I mean that's a lot for a guy, especially in the SEC, so really happy to see that. There's a lot that we can learn from, but that's a lot of growth there in that week. And now that we get into this week, it makes it harder for defenses to game plan now because they have to worry about the passing game. So very excited for Robby, and his growth throughout the past two weeks, and I'm sure he'll continue to do so."

Ashford got the call after TJ Finley suffered a shoulder injury against Penn State. The former Oregon quarterback is just getting his development started.

"He's just getting his talents tapped into because he hasn't really played," Shenker said. "He didn't play at Oregon and now he gets his opportunity. Obviously a great athlete. And once he understands the game more and understands pre-snap and operating an offense, once he really gets comfortable with that throughout his next few years, I mean there's really no telling just because he hasn't played much at all. But what you've seen, that's pretty raw talent that you've seen so far. So if he wants it, he can get anything he wants honestly. The talent is there. It's just is he willing to put in that work each and every day? And he's been up to that so far."

