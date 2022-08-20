Takeaways and observations from Saturday's open practice window

We were granted a rather large viewing window during Auburn's Saturday practice. This practice happened a day after Friday afternoon's important second scrimmage.

Here's what we saw.

- The starters going through drills when we walked out there were TJ Finley, Tank Bigsby, Killian Zeirer, Brandon Council, Nick Brahms, Keiondre Jones, and Austin Troxell. At receiver, he had Shedrick Jackson, Malcolm Johnson Jr., and Brandon Frazier.

- Robby Ashford rotated in a quarterback and was with Camden Brown and Koy Moore.

- JD Rhym spent some time with the ones a nickel.

Kick Return

- The first group during kick return was Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston.

- The second group of returners was Koy Moore and Nehemiah Pritchett.

Quarterbacks and Running backs

During handoff drills, we saw:

- Finley was with Bigsby

- Ashford was with Hunter

- Zach Calzada was with Alston

- Holden Geriner was with Jackson

During individual drills:

- Camden Brown was first in line with the wide receivers

- Bryan Harsin spent a lot of time with Ike Hilliard and the wide receivers. He was throwing passes.

- JJ Evans exists. We saw him.

After individual drills, the team gathered together and they announced that walk-on Jake Levant received a scholarship.

During some pace drills

- Ashford threw to Moore, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and Capers. Alston was at running back.

- Finley was with John Samuel Shenker, Johnson Jr., Brown, Tar'varish Dawson. Hunter was at running back.

- Ashford was in with the starting offensive line but with Tate Johnson at center. At wide receiver we saw Jay Fair, Capers, and Evans.

The team then went over end-of-game kick-off scenarios and squib kicks. Anders Carlson was out there.

7 on 7

- Finley completed to Johnson on a hook to the left.

- Finley threw an incomplete pass to Luke Deal. Cayden Bridges was on coverage.

- Finley threw a completion short to the right to Johnson.

- Finley threw a completion on a left hook to Johnson Jr.

- Calzada threw a completion to Capers.

- Calzada threw a pick to linebacker Levant.

- Ashford threw a completion to Moore and a pass behind the receiver on a post.

- Ashford threw a short completion to the right.

- Ashford threw a check down to Hunter that was too far in front of him but Hunter was able to bat the ball to himself.

- Ashford threw Johnson Jr on a drag.

- Ashford threw a completion on an in-route to Hunter.

- Ashford completed a pass to Hunter on a play that probably went a few seconds too long.

- Calzada threw a complete pass to Micah Riley-Ducker on a stick.

- Calzada threw a completion to the flat to Omari Kelly.

- Calzada found Kelly again in the middle of the field. He beat Eugene Asante on the coverage.

- Calzada wrapped up 7 on 7 with a quick out to Jay Fair.

