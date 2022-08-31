Midweek Mailbag: Is Auburn more likely to beat Penn State or LSU?

The Auburn football season is just days away. While expectations on what the Tigers should be able to achieve in 2022 are all over the place, most folks close to the program have high hopes that Bryan Harsin's team can exceed expectations.

It's been a crazy week. Auburn and Allen Greene parted ways and we all finally got the quarterback news we were waiting on for the last eight months.

Let's look at some of your questions that were taken from Twitter in this week's Auburn Daily Midweek Mailbag.

Who will get drafter higher? Derick Hall or Colby Wooden? - Josh © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports I think they both have the chance to be first-round picks, I really do. NFL teams are willing to do whatever it takes to fill their teams with pass rushers. EDGE defenders have become one of the hottest position groups outside of quarterbacks and are worth taking in the first round. Wooden is certainly able to push the pocket and was one of the best interior pass rushers in college football last season. His versatility will be appreciated, but when it comes down to it, Hall will be the first drafted between the two. What are the chances you think we see Geriner this season? I believe in games where we play lower tier teams. He should at least get some game time experience, while not going over his 4 game redshirt. - Tyler Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics There's a chance that he makes his debut against Mercer if Auburn does what it's capable of and blows the Bears out early. The quarterback situation has a different dynamic than usual though. You have to think that this coaching staff is going to want to give TJ Finley and Robby Ashford extra reps this weekend. How much of the game does that take up? It's impossible to say. If we don't see Geriner this weekend, my guess is that we see him make his Auburn debut against Western Kentucky towards the end of the year. Who do you believe is the tougher road match up between the Mississippi schools? - Auburn Always Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports I think I may be in the minority here, but I think Mississippi State in Starkville is a tougher challenge than going to Oxford to battle Ole Miss this year. Ole Miss is getting a ton of hype this preseason despite going through a lot of changes. While other teams are getting hit on by the national media for going through the same changes, Mississippi State's situation is pretty steady. They return a quarterback with a lot of experience and a defense that could be one of the best units in the SEC. Also, Auburn has done pretty well in Oxford. Weird things happen when Auburn goes to Starkville. Should Auburn start having a week 0 game? So we get an extra bye - Joseph Lance Dawe/Auburn Daily Listen, I'm a huge fan of week zero. It's like an appetizer before we get to dig in on a juicy steak for the next three months with the intention of enjoying every single bite. While the main course is delicious, the appetizer leaves a lot to be desired. I think week zero is a great opportunity for some schools to be the center of college football for a few hours. Schools that won't ever get that opportunity again. When are the eyes of college football going to be on Northwestern or Vanderbilt again for the rest of the season? It's not going to happen. And it shouldn't. Auburn will get its time in the sun this year against Penn State, LSU, and probably Arkansas and Texas A&M. I don't think Auburn should be looking to play that role in a week zero setting. As far as the practical side of it and getting an extra bye, in most years, this one included, it's really nice to have that extra week to prep for the season. Who’s a harder opponent: Penn State or LSU? - Mike Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports I think LSU will be a tougher opponent for Auburn than Penn State. With both games being at home, I think getting LSU a little bit later in the season will give new LSU head coach Brian Kelly a chance to really mold him team into what he wants it to be. Auburn almost beat Penn State in Happy Valley last year and other than quarterback, the Tigers' roster looks better than a year ago. With the Nittany Lions losing Jahan Dotson to the NFL Draft, he was a big part of the offense. I think Auburn beats Penn State. I'm not quite ready to pick Auburn to beat LSU.

