Skip to main content

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses Tigers' second half woes

The Tigers have been outscored 104-21 in their last eight games against Power Five competition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's no secret at this point. Auburn can't close out games.

The Tigers have been outscored 104-21 in the second half of their last eight Power Five games. They've been held scoreless in the second half for two straight weeks now.

It's embarrassing, confusing, and unacceptable.

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joined the Locked On Auburn Podcast to talk about the most recent collapse to LSU (which featured a blown 17-0 lead by Auburn) and acknowledged the struggles with scoring past halftime.

"I think a big piece of it was that fumble for a touchdown of LSU's. And I thought that took some the steam out of the guys," Shenker said. "It didn't allow us to really catch our breath until halftime because they scored again right before half. That's just been the tale of the tape lately, is just finishing games in the second half, because we get out to a great start normally, which is awesome. And you want that."

The Tigers open as massive underdogs to No. 2 Georgia this weekend and will have to play their best football of the season if they want even a shot at taking the Bulldogs down.

"It's also about playing a full four quarters," Shenker said. and going into this week that's what we have to do to win this game (at Georgia), is just play a full four quarters."

Auburn kicks off against Georgia at 2:30 p.m. central this Saturday on CBS.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

John Samuel Shenker and Derick Hall come out of the tunnel vs Missouri.
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses Tigers' second half woes

By Lance Dawe
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance

By Auburn Daily Staff
Bryan Harsin during warmups vs Missouri.
Football

How Auburn recruiting may look if Auburn and Bryan Harsin part ways

By Zac Blackerby
Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg leads the team onto the field during the first half of a NCAA college football game between Missouri and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. News Joshua L Jones
Football

Five ways Auburn could struggle against Georgia

By Andrew Stefaniak
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (10)
Football

Podcast: How Auburn football can beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn has risen up the ESPN FPI rankings after the loss to LSU

By Andrew Stefaniak
Brandon Council gets loose before the Tigers take on the Spartans.
Football

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council believes Tigers can 'demolish' Georgia's defensive front

By Lance Dawe
Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn football training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Everything Bryan Harsin said to the media previewing Georgia

By Lance Dawe