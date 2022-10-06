Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses Tigers' second half woes

It's no secret at this point. Auburn can't close out games.

The Tigers have been outscored 104-21 in the second half of their last eight Power Five games. They've been held scoreless in the second half for two straight weeks now.

It's embarrassing, confusing, and unacceptable.

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joined the Locked On Auburn Podcast to talk about the most recent collapse to LSU (which featured a blown 17-0 lead by Auburn) and acknowledged the struggles with scoring past halftime.

"I think a big piece of it was that fumble for a touchdown of LSU's. And I thought that took some the steam out of the guys," Shenker said. "It didn't allow us to really catch our breath until halftime because they scored again right before half. That's just been the tale of the tape lately, is just finishing games in the second half, because we get out to a great start normally, which is awesome. And you want that."

The Tigers open as massive underdogs to No. 2 Georgia this weekend and will have to play their best football of the season if they want even a shot at taking the Bulldogs down.

"It's also about playing a full four quarters," Shenker said. and going into this week that's what we have to do to win this game (at Georgia), is just play a full four quarters."

Auburn kicks off against Georgia at 2:30 p.m. central this Saturday on CBS.

