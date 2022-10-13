Here is how Auburn ranks among the rest of the SEC statistically

Skip to main content

Auburn fell short to Georgia on the road this past weekend leaving the Tigers with a 3-3 record. The Tigers now have two SEC losses this season. Let's look at how Auburn compares to the rest of the conference statistically.

Offensively

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries up the middle during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

Points per game: The Tigers have fallen from 13th to last place following their lost to Georgia. Auburn's points per game average fell from 22.4 PPG to 20.3 PPG.

Total yards per game: Auburn also fell two spots in total yards per game since last week. The Tigers entered week six at 10th in the SEC averaging 389 YPG. Following week six Auburn now sits at 12th with an average of 367 yards per game. The only two teams ranked lower than Auburn is 13th Kentucky (356.3 YPG) and #14 Texas A&M (333.5 YPG). 

Rushing yards per game: Auburn remains at No. 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game. The Tigers average 148.17 YPG. 

Passing yards per game: The Tigers fell three spots in the conference for passing yards per game. Auburn's passing yards per game average fell from 229.6 YPG to 218.8 YPG earning them a spot at 11th.

Sacks allowed: Auburn went from No. 12 to No. 9 in sacks allowed. They have given up. 13 through six games. Kentucky is the team with the most sacks allowed this season with 25 and Ole Miss still leads the conference only allowing 2. 

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is now the team with the fewest amount of third down conversions in the SEC. The Tigers sit at 14th, Auburn has only moved the chains 27 times out of 82 third downs leaving them with a 32.93% conversion rate. 

Defensively

Auburn vs Georgia

Points per game: Auburn's defense is ranked 10th out of 14 teams in points allowed per game. The Tigers have given up 19 Touchdowns, 6 field goals, and 1 extra point through six games. Auburn's defense allows an average of 25 PPG. 

Total yards per game: Auburn's defense has also given up a total of 2,159 yards this season ranking 9th in the SEC. The defense allows an average of 5.3 yards per play. 

Rushing yards per game: The Tigers rush defense ranks 11th. Through six games Auburn's opponents have ran the ball 226 times. Of those 226 hand off's Auburn has given up 983 yards. Each game Auburn's opponents average 163 yards on the ground. 

Passing yards per game: Auburn's pass defense is better than their rushing defense statistically. Auburn is ranked 8th in pass defense. The Tigers have given up 1,176 yards through the air. Auburn's opponents have thrown a combined 181 passes, of those passes 108 of them have been completed. On average Auburn's defense is allowing the ball to be caught 59.7% of the time

Sacks: Auburn is tied with Florida at 7th in sacks. Auburn and Florida both have twelve sacks through six games averaging two sacks a game. 

3rd down conversion %: Of 84 opponent third down attempts Auburn has allowed their opponents to move the chains 32 times earning themselves a spot at 10th. Auburn's defense allows their opponent to convert on third down 38.10% of the time.

Special teams

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Kick off returns: Auburn is ranked No. 8 in kickoff return yards. The Tigers have returned 26 kickoffs for a total of 1,645 yards this season. Auburn averages 63.27 yards a game on kickoffs

Punt returns: The Tigers have returned 13 punts this season for a total of 116 yards. Auburn sits at No.8 with an average of 19.3 yards per game.

Field goals: Auburn is ranked 7th in the SEC in field goals. Carlson has hit six out of eight attempts.

Yards per punt: Auburn sits at 4th in yards per punt. Auburn averages 44 yards per punt with a total of 1,239 total punt yards through six games.

