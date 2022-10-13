Here is how Auburn ranks among the rest of the SEC statistically

Points per game: The Tigers have fallen from 13th to last place following their lost to Georgia. Auburn's points per game average fell from 22.4 PPG to 20.3 PPG.

Total yards per game: Auburn also fell two spots in total yards per game since last week. The Tigers entered week six at 10th in the SEC averaging 389 YPG. Following week six Auburn now sits at 12th with an average of 367 yards per game. The only two teams ranked lower than Auburn is 13th Kentucky (356.3 YPG) and #14 Texas A&M (333.5 YPG).

Rushing yards per game: Auburn remains at No. 10 in the conference in rushing yards per game. The Tigers average 148.17 YPG.

Passing yards per game: The Tigers fell three spots in the conference for passing yards per game. Auburn's passing yards per game average fell from 229.6 YPG to 218.8 YPG earning them a spot at 11th.

Sacks allowed: Auburn went from No. 12 to No. 9 in sacks allowed. They have given up. 13 through six games. Kentucky is the team with the most sacks allowed this season with 25 and Ole Miss still leads the conference only allowing 2.

3rd down conversion %: Auburn is now the team with the fewest amount of third down conversions in the SEC. The Tigers sit at 14th, Auburn has only moved the chains 27 times out of 82 third downs leaving them with a 32.93% conversion rate.