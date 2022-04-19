Three potential trap games for Auburn football in 2022

You may read this and immediately think back to last year's Arkansas team. The Hogs finished in the top 25 after going finishing with an impressive 9-4 record, something that almost nobody thought was possible. They'll likely be hovering around the top 20 heading into this season.

On top of that, KJ Jefferson is back to pilot an offense that exceeded expectations (Arkansas hasn't had an offense average 31+ points per game since 2015) in 2021. However, there's reason to believe that the Razorbacks may take a step back in 2022. They're 79th nationally in returning production and only bring back a combined nine starters (six on offense, three on defense). Their schedule is incredibly difficult (ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas to go 6.5-5.5) with games against Cincinnati, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama all within the first half of the schedule. After road trips to Mississippi State and BYU, it's a realistic possibility that Arkansas could be somewhere between 4-3 or 2-5. While it may look like Arkansas is going to be a good team in the preseason, the media may be singing a different tune after the Razorbacks get halfway through their daunting schedule.

This, combined with the fact that the Tigers have this contest sandwiched in-between trips to the Mississippi schools, makes it a perfect potential trap game. There's a good chance Arkansas won't be ranked, maybe even under .500. In this scenario, Auburn would likely be favored (if they don't completely fall apart as well) and would be expected to win the game. Watch Arkansas' offense somehow explode during an 11 a.m. kickoff game on SEC Network while everyone's half asleep. This game gives me 2021 Mississippi State vibes.