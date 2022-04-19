Three potential trap games for Auburn football in 2022
It's not yet talking season, but the word is already starting to be put out there: Auburn might not be a bowl team in 2022. I guarantee when preseason magazines release, it'll be more of a conversation here in the south. There won't be a lot of games the Tigers are favored in to start the season. Even so, there are still a few trap games on Auburn's schedule.
Take a look at these potential trap games for the Tigers.
Missouri Tigers (Sept. 23rd)
This seems like the most reasonable contest to pin as a trap game. Both teams are coming off of 6-7 seasons and will be replacing their primary starting quarterback from the season prior. Auburn has reloaded with a pair of transfer signal-callers, while Missouri received a commitment from one: Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels. Daniels had a 35/13 TD/INT ratio during his three years with the Sun Devils, but evenly split his total 10/10 last year.
With the departure of feature back Tyler Badie, Missouri should have the opportunity to focus on their passing game, which in turn could give Auburn problems. There's definitely a scenario where Auburn heads into this game favored by 7-10 points and ends up losing due to inept quarterback play or the inability get a push up front in the ground game.
Arkansas Razorbacks (October 28th)
You may read this and immediately think back to last year's Arkansas team. The Hogs finished in the top 25 after going finishing with an impressive 9-4 record, something that almost nobody thought was possible. They'll likely be hovering around the top 20 heading into this season.
On top of that, KJ Jefferson is back to pilot an offense that exceeded expectations (Arkansas hasn't had an offense average 31+ points per game since 2015) in 2021. However, there's reason to believe that the Razorbacks may take a step back in 2022. They're 79th nationally in returning production and only bring back a combined nine starters (six on offense, three on defense). Their schedule is incredibly difficult (ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas to go 6.5-5.5) with games against Cincinnati, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Alabama all within the first half of the schedule. After road trips to Mississippi State and BYU, it's a realistic possibility that Arkansas could be somewhere between 4-3 or 2-5. While it may look like Arkansas is going to be a good team in the preseason, the media may be singing a different tune after the Razorbacks get halfway through their daunting schedule.
This, combined with the fact that the Tigers have this contest sandwiched in-between trips to the Mississippi schools, makes it a perfect potential trap game. There's a good chance Arkansas won't be ranked, maybe even under .500. In this scenario, Auburn would likely be favored (if they don't completely fall apart as well) and would be expected to win the game. Watch Arkansas' offense somehow explode during an 11 a.m. kickoff game on SEC Network while everyone's half asleep. This game gives me 2021 Mississippi State vibes.
Western Kentucky
The Hilltoppers don't bring back much of their offensive production (51%, 109th nationally) from a unit that averaged 44.2 points per game (2nd nationally), but they are still projected to finish 8-5 according to ESPN's FPI. Their passing attack (443.7 yards per game, 1st nationally) should still be relatively lethal, and might give the Auburn defense some issues.
The Tigers struggled against Mississippi State's air raid last season, and if Auburn can't adjust their scheme or apply more pressure on the quarterback, then passing situations may be a nightmare for the defense. WKU could take advantage of a team that's in-between games against Texas A&M and Alabama and steal one in Jordan-Hare Stadium, especially if Auburn's season is lost at that point.
