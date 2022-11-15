Skip to main content

Auburn in the NFL: Darius Slayton and Rudy Ford both have massive games

These former Tigers players had big games in week eleven of the NFL season.

Former Tigers in the NFL had some good games this weekend that included some interceptions and touchdowns. 

Let's see how former Auburn players fared in week 11 of the NFL season. 

Darius Slayton WR, New York Giants

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton had a big game for the Giants in their win over the Houston Texans. Slayton caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 54-yarder where Slayton made multiple people miss to get in the end zone. He has taken over as the alpha wide receiver for the Giants and has a great connection with quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants have been a surprise team so far, as they are currently sitting 7-2. There is a good chance we could see Slayton in the playoffs for the first time in his career. 

Rudy Ford S, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) celebrates with safety Darnell Savage (26) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after getting an interception against Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvscowboys 1113220422djp

Rudy Ford had a great game for the Packers, where he reeled in two interceptions, helping them beat the Cowboys. Ford has not seen the field a lot this season, but some injuries have thrust him into the starting safety role. This was a massive win for the Packers, who have struggled so far this season. 

Braden Smith T, Indianapolis Colts

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) celebrate after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith and the Colts have had a rough start to the season, but they were able to put together a huge win over the Raiders on Sunday. Smith helped make holes for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, helping him rush for 147 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, this great game from Smith and the Colts will get them rolling on a winning streak. 

Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) celebrates with safety Jeremy Chinn (21) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (99) after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brown was all over the field for the Panthers in their win over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. He had six tackles, including two tackles for loss. Brown was in the backfield a lot in this game, chasing after Falcon quarterback Marcus Mariota. Brown proves week after week why he is one of the best young defensive linemen in the NFL.

Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) scores a touchdown as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) and cornerback Jamel Dean (35) defend during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn's favorite cornerback duo, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, both had big games for the Buccaneers in their game in Germany. Dean had six tackles and a pass breakup, while Davis had four tackles. Davis and Dean did a great job slowing down the Seahawks' great tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as they combined for only 133 receiving yards. The Buccaneers got a huge win thanks to Dean, Davis, and the rest of the excellent Buccaneer defense. 

