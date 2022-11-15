Auburn in the NFL: Darius Slayton and Rudy Ford both have massive games

Former Tigers in the NFL had some good games this weekend that included some interceptions and touchdowns.

Let's see how former Auburn players fared in week 11 of the NFL season.

Darius Slayton WR, New York Giants © Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Darius Slayton had a big game for the Giants in their win over the Houston Texans. Slayton caught three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 54-yarder where Slayton made multiple people miss to get in the end zone. He has taken over as the alpha wide receiver for the Giants and has a great connection with quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants have been a surprise team so far, as they are currently sitting 7-2. There is a good chance we could see Slayton in the playoffs for the first time in his career. Rudy Ford S, Green Bay Packers © Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK Rudy Ford had a great game for the Packers, where he reeled in two interceptions, helping them beat the Cowboys. Ford has not seen the field a lot this season, but some injuries have thrust him into the starting safety role. This was a massive win for the Packers, who have struggled so far this season. Braden Smith T, Indianapolis Colts © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Braden Smith and the Colts have had a rough start to the season, but they were able to put together a huge win over the Raiders on Sunday. Smith helped make holes for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, helping him rush for 147 yards and a touchdown. Hopefully, this great game from Smith and the Colts will get them rolling on a winning streak. Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Brown was all over the field for the Panthers in their win over the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. He had six tackles, including two tackles for loss. Brown was in the backfield a lot in this game, chasing after Falcon quarterback Marcus Mariota. Brown proves week after week why he is one of the best young defensive linemen in the NFL. Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Auburn's favorite cornerback duo, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, both had big games for the Buccaneers in their game in Germany. Dean had six tackles and a pass breakup, while Davis had four tackles. Davis and Dean did a great job slowing down the Seahawks' great tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, as they combined for only 133 receiving yards. The Buccaneers got a huge win thanks to Dean, Davis, and the rest of the excellent Buccaneer defense.

