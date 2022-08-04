Skip to main content

TJ Finley's attorney calls pending charges a misunderstanding

TJ Finley's attorney set the record straight on the quarterback.

Following the arrest of Auburn quarterback TJ Finley on Thursday, his attorney, Davis Whittelsey, confirms that it was due to not paying a parking violation. Whittelsey cites a misunderstanding. 

He said the following in a statement. 

"The charges against my client, T.J. Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding. The charges are in the process of being handled in Municipal Court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success."

Hopefully, everything is behind the former LSU quarterback. 

Finley and the Auburn Tigers will take the field for the first practice of the fall. The experienced junior is engaged in a quarterback battle with incoming transfer quarterbacks Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford. 

Finley saw action in nine games last season and took over for Bo Nix at quarterback after he suffered an injury. In Finley's latest contest in the Birmingham Bowl, he threw for 227 yards and a touchdown in the 17-13 loss against Houston. 

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
