Auburn football's top five most important matchups vs the Mercer Bears

The Auburn football season will finally begin this Saturday when the Mercer Bears come to Jordan Hare Stadium.

The matchup is not expected to be competitive but there will still be plenty of information that we can take from Auburn's season opener regardless of how competitive the final score will be.

Even though this coaching staff released their two-deep depth chart, there are still plenty of questions on how some players will be used.

Here are five individual matchups to keep an eye on in Auburn's season opener.

Fred Payton QB vs Donovan Kaufman DB Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Mercer's quarterback went 11/17 for 248 yards and four scores without throwing a pick in Mercer’s route vs Morehead State. He also used some RPOs to help freeze opposing defenders and took what the defense gave him. Payton is not an elite quarterback but seeing how he responds to how the Auburn defensive staff moves Kaufman around this Saturday could give Auburn fans some information about how the nickel could be used in 2022. Al Wooten II RB vs Cam Riley LB Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Wooten received the most touches of all of the backs and acted as the first ballcarrier on the field. Mercer is going to try to bring a physical type game plan to Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn is going to try to stop the Bears' running game and make them one-dimensional. I'd expect Mercer to throw more bodies at the more experienced Owen Pappoe at linebacker so expect Cam Riley to have an opportunity to meet Wooten and the other Mercer backs head-on often on Saturday. Mercer's other main back, Austin Douglas, appeared to have more upside as a running back. He has more speed and was used in the screen game. Ty James WR vs Jaylin Simpson or Nehemiah Pritchett CB © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports James was the most impressive player on the field when I went back to watch Mercer's route against Morehead State. He had 5 of Mercer’s 13 receptions. He amassed 192 yards (38.4 avg) and had 3 TDs. He lined up primarily outside which will draw a matchup from either Jaylin Simpson or Nehemiah Pritchett. It will be interesting to see which corner gets to cover James and if they switch him off. It'll be an indicator of who this staff sees as the top corner. Chris Hill DL vs Tate Johnson C Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Tate Johnson is Auburn's new starting center after Nick Brahms retired from football. He's been labeled as undersized but will have a great opportunity to show he can handle being the starting center for the Tigers against Mercer. He will be squaring off against Hill, a redshirt sophomore, who was one of their most active players on defense from a snap count perspective. Cam Simms CB vs Shedrick Jackson WR © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK We can only guess how Auburn will use their receivers on Saturday but I feel comfortable saying that Jackson will face Simms often this weekend. Simms looked to be Mercer's best defensive back and got a pick by cutting off an in-breaking route against Morehead State.

