Auburn football's top five most important matchups vs the Mercer Bears

Here are five matchups to watch during the Auburn game this Saturday.

The Auburn football season will finally begin this Saturday when the Mercer Bears come to Jordan Hare Stadium. 

The matchup is not expected to be competitive but there will still be plenty of information that we can take from Auburn's season opener regardless of how competitive the final score will be. 

Even though this coaching staff released their two-deep depth chart, there are still plenty of questions on how some players will be used. 

Here are five individual matchups to keep an eye on in Auburn's season opener. 

Fred Payton QB vs Donovan Kaufman DB

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Mercer's quarterback went 11/17 for 248 yards and four scores without throwing a pick in Mercer’s route vs Morehead State. He also used some RPOs to help freeze opposing defenders and took what the defense gave him. 

Payton is not an elite quarterback but seeing how he responds to how the Auburn defensive staff moves Kaufman around this Saturday could give Auburn fans some information about how the nickel could be used in 2022. 

Al Wooten II RB vs Cam Riley LB

Cam Riley (13)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Wooten received the most touches of all of the backs and acted as the first ballcarrier on the field. Mercer is going to try to bring a physical type game plan to Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn is going to try to stop the Bears' running game and make them one-dimensional. 

I'd expect Mercer to throw more bodies at the more experienced Owen Pappoe at linebacker so expect Cam Riley to have an opportunity to meet Wooten and the other Mercer backs head-on often on Saturday. 

Mercer's other main back, Austin Douglas, appeared to have more upside as a running back. He has more speed and was used in the screen game. 

Ty James WR vs Jaylin Simpson or Nehemiah Pritchett CB

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

James was the most impressive player on the field when I went back to watch Mercer's route against Morehead State. He had 5 of Mercer’s 13 receptions. He amassed 192 yards (38.4 avg) and had 3 TDs. 

He lined up primarily outside which will draw a matchup from either Jaylin Simpson or Nehemiah Pritchett. It will be interesting to see which corner gets to cover James and if they switch him off. It'll be an indicator of who this staff sees as the top corner. 

Chris Hill DL vs Tate Johnson C

Tate Johnson (54) and Colby Wooden (25)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Tate Johnson is Auburn's new starting center after Nick Brahms retired from football. He's been labeled as undersized but will have a great opportunity to show he can handle being the starting center for the Tigers against Mercer. 

He will be squaring off against Hill, a redshirt sophomore, who was one of their most active players on defense from a snap count perspective. 

Cam Simms CB vs Shedrick Jackson WR

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

We can only guess how Auburn will use their receivers on Saturday but I feel comfortable saying that Jackson will face Simms often this weekend.

Simms looked to be Mercer's best defensive back and got a pick by cutting off an in-breaking route against Morehead State. 

