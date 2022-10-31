Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Nine

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 11-25, 140 Yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 15 carries for 13 yds

SEASON STATS: 57-101 for 675 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; 47 carries for 72 yds

Davis made his return to action after missing almost a month with a shoulder injury. He shook off rust (and an early 10 point deficit) to lead Alabama State to a comeback 24-17 victory over Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham. ASU heads to Daytona Beach, FL to take on Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 27-35 for 412 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 12 carries for 59 yards, 3 TDs

SEASON STATS: 180-249 for 2221 yds, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; 60 carries for 441 yds, 11 TDs; 1 reception, 18 yds

Bo Nix continues to thrive in the Pac-12 as his Ducks thrashed Cal 42-24 last Saturday. Nix accounted for six touchdowns, building a 35-10 lead in Berkeley. Nix continues his Heisman campaign with a trip to Colorado this weekend.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: BYE

SEASON STATS: 103 carries for 405 yds, 4 TDs; 20 catches for 121 yds, 1 TD

Indiana, sitting at 3-5 on the season, hosts Penn State this Saturday.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 5 catches for 74 yards

SEASON STATS: 6GP, 17 catches for 333 yards, 2 TDs

AFter a very slow start, Kobe Hudson has started to impact games on Saturdays, catching five balls in UCF's 25-21 victory over Cincinnati for homecoming. Gus Malzahn has his Golden Knights ranked ahead of a trip to Memphis this weekend.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: BYE

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue was off last week, preparing for Iowa to come to town for Military Appreciation Day this weekend.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 56.3 PFF Grade (71.8 PBLK, 57.0 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 8 GS, 63.2 PFF grade (73.6 PBLK, 62.9 RBLK)

Kentucky last at #3 Tennessee, 44-6, last Saturday. The Wildcats travel to Missouri this weekend.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Arkansas State, 31-3, in Jonesboro last Saturday. They travel to Georgia Southern this weekend

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH; 1 carry for 4 yards

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QB hurries

Pegues played in 30 snaps on defense and graded out with a 79 PFF grade, including an 75.5 on his pass rushing, as Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station. Ole Miss is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: No stats

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's victory over Cincinnati, but recorded no statistics. UCF gets back to action this weekend at Memphis.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: BYE

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty travels to Arkansas this Saturday.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri defeated South Carolina 23-10 last Saturday. They host Kentucky this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 2 tackles, 1 pass breakup

SEASON STATS: 29 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence had a quiet day as Arizona State won the "Interim Coaches Bowl" 42-34 over Colorado. The Sun Devils host UCLA this weekend.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State defeated Virginia Tech 22-21 last Saturday. The Wolfpack hosts Wake Forest this Saturday for homecoming in Raleigh.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech got blown out by Florida State, 41-16, in Tallahassee. They travel to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Tennison provided quality run support as the Rebels knocked off Texas A&M 31-28 in College Station. Ole Miss is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 2 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech got blown out by Florida State, 41-16, in Tallahassee. They travel to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday.

