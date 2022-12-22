Skip to main content

Where does Auburn football turn in the transfer portal QB market?

Here are five quarterbacks the Auburn Tigers could be looking at now that Grayson McCall and Devin Leary are out of the picture.
Auburn has seemingly missed out on their two biggest quarterback targets in the transfer portal, Grayson McCall and Devin Leary.

Right now, if nothing changes, the QB room for next season looks like this assuming Finley does not transfer):

- RS Jr. Robby Ashford

- RS So. Holden Geriner

- Sr. TJ Finley

- Fr. Hank Brown

- Jr. Sawyer Pate (Not on scholarship)

The Tigers need some more valuable depth at this position, and soon.

With the two best QBs in the portal out of the question, here are five signal-callers Hugh Freeze and Auburn may keep their eye on:

QB Brennan Armstrong, Virginia: Armstrong absolutely LIT up the UVA record books, holding prominent records like single season passing yards (4,449 in 2021), single season passing touchdowns (31, 2021), and career passing touchdowns (57). The grad transfer will have one remaining year of eligibility. 

QB Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State: Sanders was the Big 12 offensive freshman of the year and made 2nd team All Big-12 in 2019. A four year starter, Sanders has over 9500 collegiate yards and 67 touchdowns as a 61% passer. He is a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. 

QB Kedon Slovis, Pitt: The fourth-year quarterback just finished his single season at Pitt after three injury-filled years at USC. When healthy, he flashes amazing arm talent, but has frequently been injured throughout his college career. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

QB Hudson Card, Texas: After losing the starting QB battle to Quinn Ewers, Card was forced into action during Ewers' injury absence. He accumulated 928 yards and 6 TDs, giving him 11 TDs to 2 INTs in his collegiate career. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

QB Mike Wright, Vanderbilt: Wright lost the job to freshman AJ Swann after appearing in 24 games for the Commodores over three seasons. Wright was having a solid 2022 season (17 total touchdowns, 1,491 total yards) before an injury sidelined him. He's a solid dual threat, averaging 5.2 yards per carry for his career and 7.1 this season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Quarterback Mike Wright scrambles with the ball in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Vanderbilt1127 0621
