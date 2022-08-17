Midweek Mailbag: Who scores the first touchdown of the season?

It feels like things are heating up in Auburn's practices this week. Most position battles are settling down and guys are finding their spot in the depth chart.

Obviously, the quarterback battle between TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Zach Calzada is drawing the most interest but the offensive line looks different almost every chance we get to see them.

Depth on defense will be a key part of what this team does well in 2022 and you can see that with the linebackers stepping up. Bryan Harsin couldn't stop talking about Wesley Steiner after the first scrimmage. Steiner was a player that spoke to the media earlier this week as well.

A lot of questions were sent in via Discord this week. Let's get to it!

Who gets the first TD of the season? - Anubis647 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics It'd be really fun to go out of a limb and say Camden Brown or Malcolm Johnson Jr. break a long pass for a score but I'm going to play the odds and go with Tank Bigsby. Bigsby scored the first touchdown last year against Akron from 32 yards out. In 2020, DJ Williams scored from one yard out for the first Auburn score of the year against Kentucky. Are there any concerns about the volume (or lack thereof) of commits? - Brandon Olsen Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics It's a reasonable fear that a lot of Auburn fans have. I'm in the camp that it's okay that Auburn is collecting quality commits. Sure, they need more, but I think that will come with time. I also think that if Auburn only gets 15-17 commits when it's all said and done, it will be fine. Departures after this season are going to wreck the roster. Most, if not all, of the offensive line, will be gone, the defensive line will be drafted, linebackers will be gone, and Bigsby will be gone.

For the most part, these holes in the roster can't be filled with the 2023 recruiting class. Harsin and this coaching staff are going to have to fill them with guys who can play day one via the portal. If Auburn were to finally have a 1,000 yard receiver this year who would it be? - Pimpin Aint Easy Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics I said throughout the summer that Koy Moore was my pick to lead Auburn in receiving. He's still with the second group when we see the pass catchers in action in practice. I think Auburn will rotate the top six receivers and Moore will definitely be in the mix. Same with Auburn's favorite new wide receiver, Camden Brown. I think Malcolm Johnson Jr. has been incredibly impressive during the open practice windows. He and Shedrick Jackson are continually the first options when the entire starting unit is on the field. My heart says Moore. My eyes say Johnson Jr. What could be the biggest trap game for Auburn? I think an 11 o’clock Missouri game after an emotional Penn St game could be concerning. - Shep © Chris Kwiecinski/Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK I think you nailed it. I actually listened to John Miller on Locked On Mizzou earlier this week. He was making the case that the SEC East Tigers could start 4-0. Mizzou plays Kansas State earlier in the season. After that game, we will learn a ton about Mizzou but Miller thinks it's possible that they win both tough battles between Kansas State and Auburn. I'm not buying it. But that's what makes it a trap game.

All summer there's been talk about Auburn going 5-0 if they can beat Penn State and LSU. Well, Mizzou is a part of that and they come to Jordan Hare on September 24th. What player from the ‘21 roster would you add back to this one if you could? -AUBrave29 © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC I think you ask for the quarterback. It's the biggest question mark on the roster during fall camp. Those questions go away if Bo Nix is on this team. Yes, the questions on how good could he come with that but it's no different than the questions that Auburn is currently juggling in practice. I originally had Roger McCreary typed in. The All-American is a special player but Auburn's defensive backs look to be in a pretty good spot heading into the season.

