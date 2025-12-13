Auburn Hires Former LSU, Longhorns Veteran as RB Coach

A 29-year coaching veteran, Larry Porter returns for a second stint on the Auburn Football staff as the new running backs coach, head coach Alex Golesh announced Saturday.

"Larry Porter is a great fit for our staff," Golesh said. "When you look at his resume, you see an top-level coach who's developed elite talent everywhere he's been and recruited at the highest level. He's a true professional who understands what it takes to win in the SEC. Larry is going to help our running backs maximize every ounce of their potential. I couldn't be more excited to have him, and his family join us on The Plains."

Porter is back on The Plains following one season as running backs coach at West Virginia in 2025. He previously worked at Auburn from 2017-20 as special teams coordinator and coached the tight ends/H-backs.

Before WVU he served as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at North Carolina from 2021-24. It was his second stint at UNC after also serving as special teams coordinator and running backs coach from 2014-16.

He is a two-time national recruiter of the year, a three-time Broyles Award nominee, has developed numerous NFL running backs and special teams prospects and has been part of 21 bowl teams since 2002.

During the 2024 season, the Tar Heels were led by two-time All-American and two-time Doak Walker Award finalist and eventual first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton.

Porter also had stints as running backs coach at Texas (2013), Arizona State (2012), LSU (2005-09), Oklahoma State (2002-04), Arkansas State (1999-01) and Tennessee-Martin (1998) and was the head coach at Memphis (2010-11).

Porter developed two 1,000-yard rushers at LSU in Jacob Hester (2007) and Charles Scott (2008) and produced six NFL Draft selections (Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Charles Scott, Trindon Holliday, Stevan Ridley). He coached 1,000-yard rushers for three straight seasons while at Oklahoma State. In 2004,

Vernand Morency earned All-Big 12 honors after rushing for 1,474 yards and 12 touchdowns. A year earlier, Tatum Bell earned first team All-Big 12 honors with 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns. Morency was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2005, and Bell was a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Prior to his arrival in Stillwater, Porter spent three years at Arkansas State, where he coached Jonathan Adams to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Porter lettered for four years (1990-93) at Memphis and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1996. He is a member of the Memphis Athletics M Club Hall of Fame.

Porter and his wife, Sharmane, have three children: sons Brandon and Omari, and daughter, Olivia.

COACHING HISTORY

1998: Tennessee-Martin, running backs

1999-01: Arkansas State, running backs

2002-04: Oklahoma State, running backs

2005-09: LSU, associate head coach/special teams coordinator/running backs

2010-11: Memphis, head coach

2012: Arizona State, running backs

2013: Texas, running backs

2014-16: North Carolina, running backs

2017-20: Auburn, tight ends/h-backs/recruiting coordinator

2021: North Carolina, running backs/assistant special teams coord.

2022-24: North Carolina, special teams coordinator/running backs

2025: West Virginia, running backs

2026-: Auburn, running backs