Freeze 'Wouldn't Hesitate' to Play Freshman QB
AUBURN, Ala.-- Deuce Knight is perhaps the most heralded quarterback recruit the Auburn Tigers have had since Bo Nix in 2019.
The Mississippi native made headlines several times throughout his high school career, and flipped to Auburn after a longtime commitment to Notre Dame. Since coming to Auburn, he’s had the privilege of being a part of an incredibly deep quarterback room, so he’s sure to learn a ton and get a kickstart on his development before he even sees the field.
Head coach Hugh Freeze echoed that sentiment in his press conference on Monday, stating that Knight “is getting better" as camp progressed.
"As far as sitting in there and making the throw, he’s ready. He can do that," Freeze said.
The Auburn skipper didn’t sugarcoat his shortcomings, though. Knight is, after all, a true freshman with much to learn.
“There’s still things, setting protections is new,” Freeze said. “That’s kind of an issue that he still had growth to do in. Our defense has done a really nice job of disguising things, and all of them are missing some of that. It’s even hard for some of us coaches when you’re watching film to see. They’re doing a really nice job. I think he just had to improve in the mental side of it.”
That being said, despite Knight’s room for improvement, Freeze possesses the utmost confidence in his youngest quarterback.
“Physically, he can make all of the throws right now,” Freeze noted. "So, I wouldn’t hesitate to throw him in a game.”
That’s high praise from a coach who’s never started a quarterback younger than a junior, and it goes to show just how talented Knight is. Auburn fans can be cautiously optimistic that Knight may, in fact, see some playing time this year, especially in games like Ball State and Mercer.
Regardless of whether Knight plays in the 2025 season, it’s evident that Auburn’s future is in safe hands with him, and he’ll only improve as he plays under highly rated quarterbacks like Ashton Daniels and Jackson Arnold.