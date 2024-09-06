Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, Rushing Attack to Face Stiffer Test in Cal Bears
Saturday, the Auburn Tigers ground game slides into the spotlight, versus a step up in competition in the University of California. Four carries, 53 yards summed up the day for Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter in an absolute thrashing of Alabama A&M.
The senior running back stands across the line of scrimmage from an FBS defense for the first time this year. Hunter, in expected form will attack the Bears' with a headstrong, aggressive approach. Cal will not just stand there and allow the Tigers to run flat over them. As a result, Hunter will meet the California defense often, at the line of scrimmage and beyond.
Freshness
With just four touches, Hunter remains new-car-smell fresh and plenty of 2024 tread appears on the proverbial tires. Now, this does not mean that the coaching staff try their best to horse, or overuse Hunter versus Cal. However, it does mean that Hunter should see anywhere between 15 to 18-total touches.
Considering how he wasn't challenged versus AAMU, the Tigers will want Hunter to stretch his legs, so to speak. Meaning, get game ready by taking carries in all three interior gaps and bouncing outside to test the boundaries. Hunter loves to see what the perimeter brings as far as defensive resistance.
Clogging Efforts
California's defense operates out of a 2-4-5 scheme. As a result, the scheme places extra pressure on the defensive tackles. Nate Burrell figures out like a three-technique, not too large at 285 pounds, but quick enough to knife into the backfield. Now, the true issue remains the other half of that duo. Ricky Correia eats space and clogs the middle like fried ribs.
Weighing in the neighborhood of 330 pounds, Correia’s mobility defies his frame. He will occupy multiple blockers. Also, the fifth-year senior will slip blocks and get to the ballcarrier. Auburn's center Connor Lew and company will need to keep the Cal defensive tackles away from Hunter if Auburn hopes to enjoy success on the ground.
The Real Problem
When Hunter runs past the line of scrimmage, he will encounter the heart and soul, the best player on Cal's entire defense - Cade Uluave. An inside linebacker, Uluave checks every single box when it comes to quality linebacker play. First, he can drop back into coverage, as his three-career interceptions just as a sophomore suggest.
Most importantly, he will drive down, scream through the wash and make the play. On top of that, he displays the lateral agility to follow Hunter to the perimeter. So far in his relatively short collegiate career, Uluave presents sound, textbook tackling with a bit of pop. Jarquez Hunter and Cade Uluave will see a great deal of each other on the field. Auburn's rushing hopes reside with the senior running back defeating the sophomore linebacker.
Auburn should have an advantage over Cal's defense throughout the course of the game. The Tigers managed just 230 yards of offense in last-year's contest. Still, Auburn outrushed the Bears 136-113 despite an anemic showing from the Tigers through the air (just 94 yards).
A complimentary Auburn offense in 2024 should open the rushing lanes more often for Hunter, but he'll have to earn every yard against the Cal defense.