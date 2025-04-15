Auburn Loses Second Safety to Transfer Portal
C.J. Johnson is the latest to be added to the transfer portal list for the Auburn Tigers since A-Day. He is also the second safety in as many days to make the decision to leave the Plains.
He never saw the field during his time at Auburn. He will look to try and find a home that allows him to get regular time on the field. He will have three years of eligibility left. The spring transfer portal will open on April 16.
Johnson joins Terrance Love as the safeties heading out of Auburn.
This is Johnson’s second time entering the portal. He originally entered the portal back in the winter window but withdrew his name.
Coming out of high school, Johnson was a three-star recruit per 247Sports. He was the 633rd best recruit nationally, the 58th best safety and the 94th best recruit in the state of Texas in 2023. He might take a look at some of the other schools that were recruiting him before he committed and enrolled at Auburn back in 2023. Those schools include the Louisville Cardinals, Boston College Eagles and the Arizona Wildcats.
Auburn still has their options in-house despite two safeties hitting the portal. Kaleb Harris had a starting role last season as a freshman.. They also have two standout safeties coming out of high school who Hugh Freeze highlighted in the A-Day festivities in Eric Winters and AnQuan Fegans. Both are top players at their positions in their recruiting class. AnQuan was the No. 9 safety and Winters was the No. 11 safety.