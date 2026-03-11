Auburn's Most Underrated Player at Each Offensive Position

The Auburn Tigers are getting ready for spring practices, with the annual A-Day game just over a month away on April 18. Spring ball is always a good chance for coaches to see their new roster in earnest for the first time and gauge who the true difference makers could be. However, there will always be players that slip through the underrated.

Here is the most underrated player at each offensive position for the Auburn Tigers as they get ready to begin spring practices.

Quarterback – Tristan Ti’a

Ti’a is an Oregon State transfer and former 4-Star prospect who chose the Tigers in this season’s portal window. Despite redshirting his freshman year with the Beavers in 2025, he appeared in three games, throwing for 385 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks.

The acquisition of USF quarterback Byrum Brown and the departure of Deuce Knight have consumed most of the headlines around the quarterback position this offseason, and rightfully so, given the caliber of those two players. However, Ti’a is a very talented quarterback in his own right and offers Auburn both a solid backup option for this season and a potential starter of the future after Brown graduates and leaves the program.

Spring practice will likely see Ti’a compete with USF transfer Locklan Hewlett for the backup quarterback job, with the better of the two becoming Auburn’s primary backup option for 2026 behind Brown. Hewlett also has playing experience, but has not started a game. Ti’a’s extra experience, plus his smooth and dynamic dual-threat ability, should give him an edge in the battle.

Running Back – Nykahi Davenport

Running back was a position that Auburn targeted heavily in the portal, and when the dust settled, the Tigers had a clear two-headed monster of Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer Bryson Washington. However, Davenport slipped under the radar slightly by comparison.

Davenport appeared in 11 games for USF last season, starting in five. He racked up 612 yards and seven touchdowns across his action. Many Auburn fans have been excited by the powerful potential of Washington, who checks in at 6 feet even and 216 pounds. Auburn lists Davenport at the same height and weight and has a much less concerning injury history than Washington.

Additionally, Davenport is the youngest player in Auburn’s running back room with meaningful experience, which offers the Tigers a potential bell cow back of the future. Auburn could also rotate all three top backs to keep each one fresh, which would put immense strain on opposing defenses.

Wide Receiver – Bryce Cain

I debated whether or not to keep Cain in this position after the praise he received from head coach Alex Golesh, who tabbed him as a potential breakout candidate just a couple of weeks ago. However, I still believe Cain is being underrated by the general fanbase and media outside of Auburn, so I can still rationalize him in this spot.

Cain is an elite athlete who profiles as a potential game-breaking threat from the slot in Golesh’s wide choice offense. He has not seen much action in his first two seasons on The Plains due to the talent in front of him, but is primed for a strong redshirt sophomore campaign.

He has reliable hands, tremendous speed and short-area quickness, and a knack for making defenders miss. Additionally, the presence of Keshaun Singleton and Jeremiah Koger on the outside will give Cain easier matchups and more space in the slot, which will only serve to increase his production.

Tight End – Xavier Newsom

Newsom followed new tight ends coach Larry Scott to The Plains from FCS Howard in the offseason, joining a large portal group at the position headlined by USF transfer Jonathan Echols and experienced leader Jake Johnson.

Newsom caught just one pass for nine yards as a freshman, but has solid upside for the future behind Auburn’s other young tight end, Ryan Ghea. Newsom was a 3-star edge rusher in high school and was recruited by multiple Power 4 programs, including Michigan and Louisville. However, he chose Howard can play tight end.

A solid athlete for his size, Newsome would provide power in the blocking game and decent enough receiving upside in Auburn’s tight end rotation. I wouldn’t expect him to be a frontline player at the position this season, but he is an excellent building block for the future.

Offensive Line – Jo Simmons

Simmons is another player that might seem like an odd selection for an “underrated” list, and admittedly, I debated giving this spot to Akron transfer Kenneth McManus instead for that reason. However, I do not think the addition of Simmons can be understated, and in a class where he was Auburn’s third-highest rated addition at offensive tackle, the label fit well enough.

Simmons will bring a wealth of experience to the Tigers’ offensive line after starting 13 games at left tackle for James Madison in 2025, where he was extremely solid. The tackles were a huge issue for Auburn last season, with both Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy struggling at different points.

Having a rock-solid protector on the blindside of Byrum Brown would give the Auburn offense a level of security it has not felt in quite a long time. Simmons is also a people-mover in the ground game, making him an ideal candidate to help Auburn run the ball at the level Golesh has expressed desire to.