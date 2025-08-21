Auburn's Overlooked Transfer Could Be Key Defensive Line Piece
AUBURN, Ala.- With plenty of new faces suiting up for the Auburn Tigers, some of the newcomers have been overlooked this offseason. James Ash is one of those players. A defensive lineman transfer from Tampa, Fla., Ash is making himself right at home in Auburn.
Ash has played collegiate football on many levels, including the ACC, SWAC, and now, the SEC. But he is not afraid of the challenge that his new conference has to offer.
Auburn Tigers On SI | Facebook | X
“(It’s) definitely a change, but nothing I can’t get used to,” Ash told reporters this week.
Last season, the 6-foot-3 and 302-pound defensive tackle played for the Florida A&M Rattlers. He had 44 total tackles, 17 of which were solo, and two and a half sacks. Although these numbers may not necessarily jump off the page, it was enough to catch the attention of Freeze and company.
Ash was also named Second Team All-SWAC in 2024. When his career at Florida A&M was all said and done, Ash had 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.
He was rated a three-star transfer portal prospect and ranked the No. 53 defensive lineman by 247Sports out of Florida A&M. He redshirted at Wake Forest before transferring closer to home after his freshman season.
As he’s made his way to Auburn, the transition has been an easy one for him.
“Surprisingly, I ain’t gonna lie, I blended in with the room real well, I like the guys so much. We just connect, I don't know what it is. It's either we all want the same common goal to be champions at the end of the year, and continue as far as this game will take us,” Ash said.
Freeze has built a deep defensive line group heading into his third year, and a heavy rotation is good for keeping bodies fresh as well as motivated through competition.
“I came from the SWAC where there wasn’t too much of a rotation for us, so I played 60 snaps a game, and felt terrible after, and had to come back next week and get it all again. So getting 20, 30 meaningful snaps that’ll get put on tape and be pleasing to the next level. I swear that's a blessing, I can’t ask for more,” Ash said.
Ash is also very confident in his game. Being “unpredictable” and able to bring power and finesse to a deep defensive line room. Being a newcomer isn’t always easy, but Ash was able to fit right in with his fellow defensive linemen and plans to wreak havoc on opposing offenses this fall.