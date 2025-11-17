Auburn Provides Promising Update on Cam Coleman
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers’ offense will get a much-needed boost down the stretch. Star sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman is back at full health coming off a bye week.
Coleman has been dealing with ankle injuries since he injured his ankle against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He initially appeared to be fine against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but he appeared to re-injure the ankle during a tackle.
Auburn interim head coach DJ Durkin stated Monday afternoon that Cam Coleman has fully recovered from the injury and has been practicing with the team.
“Cam’s healthy, he's great,” Durkin stated on the status of Coleman. “He's been practicing and doing well. He's a full go. I think wherever he followed from the game, that's just part of it. He had a lot of touches, and we made a lot of plays in the game as part of it. So we're excited about having him to continue to move forward.”
Against Vanderbilt, even on a bad ankle, Coleman made superman-like plays against the Commodores, even making a play worthy of SportsCenter's top-10 at the number two spot. There were a few moments in the game when Coleman came off the ground limping due to an ankle injury, but he continued to play on.
Coleman has 47 receptions for 617 yards and four receiving touchdowns on the season. Not exactly crazy numbers, but that can be attributed to a lack of targets for Coleman for the majority of the season and poor quarterback play.
Durkin and offensive coordinator Derrick Nix made it a point against Vanderbilt to get the ball to his playmakers, which led to Coleman having his best game of the season. Against Vanderbilt alone, Coleman had 10 receptions, 143 yards, and a touchdown.
Coleman being a healthy scratch means a lot for Auburn, and they will need him during the final two-game stretch of the season to possibly clinch a bowl game for the Tigers. Auburn is set to host the Mercer Bears this Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.