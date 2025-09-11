Auburn RB Could Return From Injury Vs. South Alabama
AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn running back Damari Alston is still labeled as a game time decision this weekend against South Alabama, according to Auburn Football head coach Hugh Freeze.
"(Alston) has gone through all the non-contact stuff (in practice), I would expect how it would go would be Jeremiah (Cobb) and Omar (Mabson III) and kinda see how things are going," Freeze said Thursday. "But we'll see how he feels in pregame, how the doctor's feel about his strength in his shoulder and stuff, and go from there."
Alston injured his shoulder late in the game in Week 1 against the Baylor Bears. In that matchup, he rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries. Alston did not play in the Tiger’s Week 2 matchup against the Ball State Cardinals.
Freeze first labeled Alston as a game-time decision on Monday.
“I know he's trying. He went through walk-throughs this morning. Until you put the pads on and take a hit on it, you won't know how it feels, so he'll be a game-time decision,” Freeze said.
Even if Alston is able to go, Cobb will likely still get the starting nod. Last week, Cobb rushed for a career high 121 yards and two touchdowns. However, Cobb is still dealing with a broken hand and playing with a soft cast.
"It's hurting him some in some areas, in the receiving game and maybe a little in the pass pro," Freeze said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
Mabson II also got four carries last weekend, rushing for 25 yards. He is set to be the running back behind Cobb, according to Freeze.
"Omar is learning," Freeze said Wednesday. "Was just watching the first period of practice this morning and seems to be improving his pass pro."
Finally, Robinson will not be available at all this week, due to a “freak” injury he suffered last Saturday against Ball State. He is miss significant time because of the injury.
“He didn't even know it was hurt after the game and Sunday morning is when he had a collection of blood like I've never seen in all my years coaching," Freeze said Monday. "On his thigh, they kind of rushed him to Birmingham, to open that up and get the blood off of his leg, and they had to do a pretty good incision on it. So he’s going to be out for a little while.”
Auburn kicks off its Week 3 matchup against South Alabama at 11:45 a.m. CT with television coverage from inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on SEC Network.