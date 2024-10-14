Auburn Returns From Bye Week Refreshed, Ready to Face Missouri
The Auburn Tigers head to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers following a bye week.
The value of a bye week cannot be overstated, especially when it sits between two big games.
Auburn fell 31-13 to No. 5 Georgia on the road ahead of the bye week and is now preparing for another road contest against No. 19 Missouri.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said the bye week gave the Tigers a chance to reset after a frustrating start to the season.
“Excited about getting back into a game week,” Freeze said. “We had a much-needed off week last week, which was good for our physical bodies and our mental side. Obviously disappointing to be sitting where we are record-wise and determined that we must play more consistent football in all three phases. We’ve got to coach that better.
“We spent a lot of time last week looking at what we think needs to be done in order for us to do that because we’ve got, obviously, a very difficult schedule ahead. Two games on the road at two teams that are playing really, really good football. That starts at Missouri this week, and they’ve won seven straight home games.”
The Tigers only practiced twice during the bye week, but Freeze said the team made the most of every moment.
“We had two practices,” Freeze said. “Obviously we were on fall break. We lifted and conditioned on Monday, then had a Tuesday and Wednesday practice. I thought the Tuesday one, we attacked extremely well. Wednesday was energetic, as you can imagine, with them knowing they had fall break on Thursday and Friday.
“So, it really fell at a good time for us. I thought their energy was great, the emphasis was on us – here are the things we’ve got to get better on. These short distances, critical downs on both sides, red zone, really what is our bread and butter.”
Auburn went harder than normal during its bye week practices. The team handled it well and took advantage of the opportunity to work on things such as tackling and blocking that normally are not as prevalent in game week practices.
“We were really physical on Wednesday. Tuesday, not so much,” Freeze said. “I backed off that a little bit. Wednesday we were really physical, but we knew we could be with the two days off of school. I’m really pleased with most of the team and their response to the disappointment. Of course, we work hard at teaching the qualities we think this sport can develop in life and worked hard on that last week and this week.”
Another benefit of the bye week is the opportunity for a coach to evaluate his staff as well as himself. Freeze thought this opportunity was beneficial heading into another challenging road game.
“Self-scouting, honestly, was about as good as it’s ever been,” Freeze said. “The balance and the unpredictability of formations, it’s pretty good. Obviously, our quarterbacks have, I think Payton (Thorne) has played well at times and we’ve struggled at times.
“It’s there for everybody to see, but I think as of late he’s played really consistent and we’re going to need that the next few weeks, for sure, to be able to compete against these teams we’re going in to play.”
Auburn and Missouri go head-to-head at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. ESPN will carry the broadcast.