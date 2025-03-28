Auburn Tigers Banking on Stability to Right Ship in 2025
With a sub-500 record, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze needs to win in 2025. Anything less than eight wins or so will be viewed as a failure. Accepting a Birmingham Bowl invite will not keep Freeze in his current job.
Change in college football remains a constant, but Freeze feels some stability has finally been implemented on the Plains after inheriting a dysfunctional program in 2022.
"We lost some people that had gotten promotions, which are great, very happy for them,” said Freeze this week. “Defensively we lost some guys who got the opportunity to be a head coach and a coordinator. I am confident in that side, too, that we replaced them."
Charles Kelly's departure to take the head coaching job at Jacksonville State did affect the balance on defense. However, the team rewarded DJ Durkin with a massive raise. With that raise comes an elevated expectation that the defense ranks not only among the best in the conference, but in all of FBS.
Auburn currently enjoys their most talented roster in years after several successful recruiting windows.
"We are very talented at receiver,” said Freeze. "We’ve improved ourselves with the O-line. With the tight ends, I think we will be fine. Brandon Frazier had a really good day today. I’m going to need Preston Howard and the other guys to come on. Running backs, I feel are going to be solid. I wish Durell (Robinson) was practicing, but it looks (Jeremiah) Cobb and Damari (Alston) were having a good day. We know that Alvin (Henderson) is very talented and he’s learning and coming on.”
Replacing Jarquez Hunter remains a priority. Statistically one of the five most productive backs in program history, Hunter also contributed in the passing game. Now, Cobb and Austin will start the season ahead of transfer Durell Robinson and freshman Alvin Henderson. Freeze's hope is that the four backs can equal or even surpass Hunter's output.
Replacing Rivaldo Fairweather is a tough ask, Fairweather ran well, but blocked just enough to justify a starting spot.
His departure causes a dilemma. Brandon Frazier is a massive tight end at 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds. Yet, Howard provides more quickness, potential to get open, and win along the seam. Freeze faces Sophie's choice as each tight end can and will affect the games in different games.
Freeze saved the best for last knowing full well how subpar quarterback play can tank an offense in crucial moments.
“The quarterback play is going to be very significant and vital,” said Freeze. “We know that. I am confident in that to this point. Now I want to see us make the right decision, execute it at a high level, and see if our guys can make plays."
The Auburn offense, on paper, should rack up points by the bushel. However, they don’t play the game on paper and recruiting rankings don’t score touchdowns. It’s now up to Freeze and his staff to blend a lot of new-talented faces into a coordinated attack.
Freeze is counting on program stability the last several seasons to make that task much easier.