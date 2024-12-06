Auburn Tigers Cam Coleman Receives True Freshman Honor
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman received standout recognition for his freshman season on the Plains.
On3 released its 2024 True Freshman All-American Team. Coleman was named to the team as one of the three wide receivers. Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, On3’s offensive true freshman of the year, were the other wideouts named to the list.
He came to Auburn as the crown jewel of head coach Hugh Freeze’s 2024 recruiting class. Coleman was ranked by 247Sports ranked as the No. 5 player in the country, the No. 2 wide receiver and the top player from Alabama. He was also named a Max Preps All-American.
He chose to stay in state and had made the most of it.
Coleman played in 11 of Auburn's 12 regular season games. He made 37 receptions for 598 yards and caught eight touchdown passes. He missed the Week 3 game against New Mexico due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in the 21-14 loss to Cal.
He had two standout games toward the end of the season. The first came in the win over Lousiana-Monroe. He racked up 100 receiving yards for the first time this season and had a season-high three touchdowns. Then came the upset over Texas A&M. Coleman had 128 receiving yards and two touchdown passes on seven receptions. His 18.3 yards per reception was the best for any game where he had four receptions or better.
Coleman had six total games where he had 50 receiving yards or more.
The true freshman set expectations high out of the gate. Starting next season, he’ll be partnered up with incoming freshman QB Deuce Knight. An elite duo could be coming together for Auburn come next season. For a school looking to get back to form, that could be what makes it happen.