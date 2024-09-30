How Auburn Tigers can Turn Their Season Around
After yet another disappointing loss, the Auburn Tigers must reassess, once again. With the answers right in front of them, Auburn chooses to absolutely ignore the basic fix, in favor of the highly complicated. For no other reason than the coach's decision, the team sits at 2-3.
More importantly, that 0-2 start to their SEC season hurts deeply, especially when the two losses fell in games that the Tigers flat out failed in. Now, this team must look into a mirror and see a better way forward. In their favor, the season isn't out of control. However, to quote Yogi Berra, "it's getting late early."
Unhelpful Coachspeak
First and foremost, Hugh Freeze can leave the word smorgasbord out of the conversation. However, he offered this pearl of wisdom.
“It’s just like I told the team in there, ‘I couldn’t be prouder of their effort, their preparation, the way they worked and the way they played harder.’ They deserved to win the game. I have to find a way to help them win these games. It is not on them and their effort today. Our defense played a heck of a game."
Feed Hunter
Jarquez Hunter touched the ball 19 times on Saturday for 118 total yards. In what world should Payton Thorne and Damari Alston combine for more rushing attempts (24)? Hunter terrorized the Sooners for 5.7 yards per carry. Yet, his contribution went largely ignored.
With a trip to Athens awaiting them, giving the ball to a running back with burst and power would tire out UGA, but also keep the ball from their offense. Basic football, nothing fancy, just old school brutality at the line of scrimmage. Plus, Freeze would show immense trust in the offensive line by letting Hunter work.
Start Hank Brown
Payton Thorne reached his ceiling. As a player at the college level, what you see is what you get. While that may look like a slight, look at the evidence. Meanwhile, Hank Brown gives Auburn a potential look into the future. He possesses a better throwing arm, with velocity. If Auburn goes to a more bloody-nosed style of offensive attack, the play-action and vertical looks will open up.
Opposing defenses cannot help but to cheat up, leaving their corners potentially singled up. Under those circumstances, the size and playmaking ability of the wide receivers flashes to the forefront. In addition, going with Brown, and staying with him for the balance of the season, shows a flexibility, a willingness to roll the dice and try something.
Auburn is losing with Thorne. What's the upside of continuing to roll the fifth-year senior out there?
Bottom Line
The Auburn Tigers need something, anything to change their fortunes. Switching up plays will not work if the same quarterback would run them. Continuing down the same-stale path will lead to a subpar season, instead of the promise that a program with talent at various offensive positions would offer.
No one needs Hank Brown to win games from beginning to end. The Tigers need him to orchestrate a running game featuring Jarquez Hunter and beating defenses over the top when called upon.
As mentioned, nothing intricate, just physical football.