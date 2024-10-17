Auburn Tigers Coming to Terms with Self-Inflicted Errors
The Auburn Tigers have been plagued with turnovers and penalties this season; two things that will hinder offensive success.
Tight end Rivaldo Fairweather believes that Auburn’s offensive problems are self-inflicted, and opponents are causing its struggles in that phase of the game.
“We’ve kinda beat ourselves this season,” Fairweather said. “Turnovers, mistakes, missed blocks, drops, all that. That’s just all a part of the game. We’ve just got to have a next-play mentality and just go out there and play football. We’ve just got to keep our heads up and keep playing football.”
Fairweather thinks a win could lead to an offensive breakthrough for the Tigers and could cause things to look up for the rest of the season.
Just one game where something goes right to find that spark.
“This is the one, man,” Fairweather said. “We got a bye week after the first six games, got to rest and recover. These next six games that we’re going to go into is going to show the real Auburn. We’re going to go out there and play hard for this team, this school and for the fans.”
Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has been hit with a considerable amount of criticism from Auburn fans. Fairweather believes Thorne can push through the adversity, maintain focus and lead the Tigers to success in the second half of the season.
“He handles it very well,” Fairweather said. “He doesn’t really be on social media like that. Just not really looking at what all the fans are saying. It’s always been the quarterback but it’s just fans from the outside. It’s really some stuff that probably wasn’t the quarterback’s fault.
Thorne has thrown six of the nine interceptions thrown by Auburn quarterbacks this season. A strong performance from him would certainly get the Tigers back on track.
Fairweather and the Tigers will have a chance to get back on track against the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on the road this week. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ESPN.