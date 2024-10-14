Auburn Tigers’ Defense Continues To Be a Bright Spot During 2024 Struggles
If anything has gone right for the Auburn Tigers this season, it’s been on the defensive side of the ball.
The Tigers are holding opponents to 20.8 points per game and their defense has helped the team remain competitive in nearly every game despite the mistakes on offense. In three of their four losses, Auburn has lost by 10 points or fewer.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is happy with the effort defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and the rest of the defensive coaching staff have put in this season.
“I couldn't be more pleased, truthfully, with the passion, the energy, and level of detail from our defensive staff,” Freeze said. “I know that they are frustrated with not performing well in certain critical downs like we all are.
Auburn has a lot of young players contributing on defense, particularly in the secondary where there have been numerous injuries. Some of these players include Demarcus Riddick and Jay Crawford.
Riddick has 11 total tackles and a sack this season. Crawford is tied for second on the team with three passes defended.
Freeze gave praise to the young players for stepping up. It's what they'll need for longterm success for the program.
“Some of our best guys are younger guys that are trying to do it the right way, but when you start having a team - when you have those older guys and you say, ‘go watch him and everything he does,’” Freeze said. “That’s what consistency looks like and that’s where we’re trying to get as a program."
Freeze sees their upcoming opponent, Mizzou, as a good example of good leaders to help mentor the younger athletes.
“That’s where someone like Missouri, I think they have those guys in the building right now. But they had time. We’re going to have them too, and we’ve gotten better at that. But we still don’t have enough where you can say, ‘That’s exactly what it’s supposed to look like.’”
Auburn’s defense will attempt to keep it competitive this week on the road against No. 19 Missouri. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and ESPN will carry the broadcast.